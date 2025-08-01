August 1 Declared Day Of Mourning In Kyiv
“Tomorrow, August 1, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital. On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to fly state flags at half-mast on state and privately owned buildings,” the post says.Read also: UN Security Council to discuss shelling of Kyiv on July 31 on Friday
On August 1, all entertainment events in the city are prohibited.
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck Kyiv with UAVs and missiles last night. As a result of the nighttime Russian shelling, 11 people were killed in the capital , including one child.
