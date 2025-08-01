August 1 Declared Day Of Mourning In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klytschko announced this on Telegram .

“Tomorrow, August 1, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital. On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to fly state flags at half-mast on state and privately owned buildings,” the post says.

On August 1, all entertainment events in the city are prohibited.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck Kyiv with UAVs and missiles last night. As a result of the nighttime Russian shelling, 11 people were killed in the capital , including one child.