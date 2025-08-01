(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

August 1, 2025

Renault Group strengthens its presence in India to support its international ambitions



Renault Group takes a major new step in its international development with the acquisition of the 51% stake in the Chennai plant (RNAIPL), previously held by Nissan.

As the world's third-largest automotive market, India continues to grow steadily, with a 7% increase in 2024 and projected growth of 3.5% in 2025. With a competitive supplier network and strong industrial infrastructure, India is establishing itself as a central pillar of the Group's global strategy and of the Renault brand internationally. To lead this new phase of development, Stéphane Deblaise has been appointed CEO of Renault Group in India, effective September 1, 2025.

Boulogne-Billancourt – August 1, 2025 - Renault Group is accelerating its development in India, one of the most dynamic automotive markets in the world. As part of its strategy to make the country a key international hub, the Group has taken a major step forward by acquiring Nissan's remaining 51% stake in their joint plant in Chennai (Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd –“RNAIPL”), thus becoming its sole owner. RNAIPL will now be fully consolidated in Renault Group's consolidated financial statements. This move is part of a broader momentum, highlighted by the opening of Renault Group's largest design center outside France, announced in April, and the launch of the New Renault Triber - the first model in an ambitious product offensive that will include four new vehicles. The company aims to strengthen its sales in the Indian market and expand its exports from this major industrial hub. To support this transformation, Stéphane Deblaise will take over as CEO of Renault Group in India, effective September 1, 2025.

Renault Group looks to India as a key driver of international expansion

Renault Group now fully owns its Chennai plant, renowned for its operational excellence . This strategic move strengthens the Group's ambition to make India a key pillar of its international growth.

Renault Group also relies on a leading engineering center based in India, jointly owned with Nissan, which plays an active role in developing and adapting vehicles to meet the needs of both local and international markets.

As part of its International Game Plan 2027 strategy, the Renault brand is accelerating its expansion in this fast-growing market, where more than 50% of the population is under the age of 28. As the world's third-largest automotive market, India stands out as a crucial territory - a driver of innovation, a source of inspiration for new generations, and a major player in the transformation of the automotive sector.

This ambition is reflected in a major product offensive, with the launch of four new models. It kicks off with the launch of New Triber .

The cooperation with Nissan will continue in this new context. In particular, RNAIPL will keep producing Nissan models as planned.

"India is a key market for Renault Group. Over the past 14 years, we have successfully established the Renault brand thanks to our dedicated teams and partners, reaching peak sales of over 100,000 vehicles sold per year. India also plays a vital role in our global R&D footprint. With full ownership of our plant in Chennai, we now have all the means to accelerate in India. Stéphane Deblaise, with his strong international experience and deep knowledge across our entire value chain, is ideally positioned to design and implement our strategy in the region.”, said François Provost, CEO Renault Group

Stéphane Deblaise appointed CEO of Renault Group in India

To define and implement Renault Group's strategy in India, with direct responsibility for all local entities, the Group is strengthening its local leadership with the appointment of Stéphane Deblaise as CEO of Renault Group in India, effective September 1, 2025.

Stéphane will build on the expertise he developed in South Korea since 2022 , where he led a major transformation of the business - notably by positioning the Busan site as an industrial and technological hub and repositioning the Renault brand in the Korean market.

Aged 52, Stéphane Deblaise is a graduate of Télécom Physique Strasbourg and IFP School. He joined Renault Group in 2000 as an Advanced Process Engineer after beginning his career at Saft Batteries. Since then, he has held several strategic positions within the Group's international operations, including: Chief Vehicle Engineer for the Entry program in Latin America (2009), Vice President, Product Planning & Programs at Dongfeng-Renault in China (2014), Global Program Director for Segment C&D vehicles in France (2017), Vice President, Renault Group Vehicles and Cross-Car Line Program (2021), CEO of Renault Korea (2022–2025).

Since its launch in 2010, the Chennai plant has produced over 2.8 million vehicles - including 1.2 million exported to more than 100 countries - as well as 4.6 million engines and gearboxes . Supported by an ecosystem of nearly 300 local suppliers, the plant has an annual production capacity of over 400,000 vehicles.

Currently dedicated to the CMF-A and CMF-A+ platforms, the facility is now preparing to host Renault Group's new ultra-flexible, multi-energy modular platform, which will support the production of the Renault brand's future models.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize – and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information:

