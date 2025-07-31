Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple Quarterly Profit Beats Forecasts On Strong Iphone Sales

2025-07-31 11:17:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

San Francisco, United States: Apple on Thursday reported quarterly profit of $23.4 billion, topping forecasts despite concerns about the effect of US tariffs on its supply chain.

Revenue was $94 billion for the usually slow quarter ending in June, the iPhone maker said.

"Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

