Apple Quarterly Profit Beats Forecasts On Strong Iphone Sales

San Francisco, United States: Apple on Thursday reported quarterly profit of $23.4 billion, topping forecasts despite concerns about the effect of US tariffs on its supply chain.

Revenue was $94 billion for the usually slow quarter ending in June, the iPhone maker said.

"Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.