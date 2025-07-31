Paul Fenniak & Rance Jones

MENAFN - USA Art News)continues through August 4, 2025 at Forum Gallery, New York. Whether depicting people or places, the works in the exhibition are imbued with the deep feeling each artist employs by painting the unseen elements that resonate in the surround.

Works by Paul Fenniak and Rance Jones depict solitary figures in urban scenes bathed in glowing light. Fenniak's Rooftop has an eerie, uncanny quality of a mysterious narrative that is not fully revealed, a quality which inspired author Douglas F. Maxwell to observe,“Fenniak manages to push that button in the very place in us that touches on our vulnerability.” Vulnerability is also a theme in Rance Jones' Night Shift, which depicts a lone security guard at the door of a posh Cuban hotel. Such works by Jones portraying the people of Cuba are character studies and small vignettes of daily life, each imbued with deep emotion and humanity.

DAWN TO DUSK is also an opportunity to see exceptional, precise realism in impressive paintings by Davis Cone , Robert Cottingham and Linden Frederick , and atmospheric, magical works on paper by Frederick Brosen , Anthony Mitri and G. Daniel Massad . Expansive landscapes by Robert Bauer , William Beckman and Tula Telfair are on view alongside paintings by Alan Feltus , Michèle Fenniak and Gregory Gillespie who illuminate the figures in their scene paintings with the light and shadow of day and night.

The works in DAWN TO DUSK are explorations of time and space, light and shadow, sunrise and twilight. The exhibition is on view Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5:30 PM at Forum Gallery, 475 Park Avenue at 57th Street, New York and continues through August 4, 2025.

You are invited to explore our Online Viewing Room for DAWN TO DUSK here .