The Aspire Scholarship Program Expands To Canada And Celebrates Its 2025 Recipients

MENAFN - 3BL) Since its launch in 2013, the Aspire Scholarship has empowered nearly 50 dependents of Covia employees in the U.S. to pursue a postsecondary education. Administered by the Cleveland Foundation in partnership with College Now, the program supports and inspires the children of full-time Covia team members as they take the next step in their academic journeys.

In 2025, the program received a strong pool of applications. After a thorough review by an independent selection committee, six exceptional students were awarded scholarships: Alexandria Nevison, Alexa Feicks, Dominic Ricciardi, Daniele Nazario Jr., Madison Hutson, and Abigail Michels . Each recipient received a meaningful financial award to offset tuition costs and support their educational goals.

This year also marks an exciting milestone-the launch of the Covia Canada Aspire Scholarship. In partnership with ScholarTree, based in Burlington, Ontario, Covia expanded its scholarship program to support dependents of full-time employees at its Canadian facilities. Modeled after the U.S. program, the Canadian initiative awarded scholarships to five inaugural recipients: Braydon Wayne Cooper, Chloe Cooper, Elizabeth Cox, Isabelle Cox, and Hrish Dave . This furthers Covia's commitment to community investment for Covia Canada dependents.

Aspire Scholarship Winner (US)



Alexandria Nevison – Attending Ursinus College, majoring in Biology (Premed) and Spanish. Alexandria is excited to begin her junior year this fall, prepare for the MCATs in the spring, and continue pursuing her goal of becoming an Emergency Room doctor.

Alexa Feicks – Attending Purdue University, majoring in Biomedical Engineering. Alexa is excited to explore new experiences and deepen her knowledge in a field she's passionate about.

Dominic Ricciardi – Enrolled at Kent State University for Construction Management. Dominic values the recognition and support the scholarship represents.

Daniele Nazario, Jr. – Studying Pastoral Ministry at Highlands College. Daniele is grateful for the opportunity to pursue his calling and future as a pastor.

Madison Hutson – A sophomore at the University of Alabama majoring in English. Madison looks forward to diving into major-specific courses like Creative Writing and American Literature. Abigail Michels – Heading to Illinois State University to study Early Childhood and Bilingual Education. Abigail is eager to apply her learning in clinicals and student teaching.

Covia Canada Aspire Scholarship Winners



Braydon Cooper – Attending Trent University, to earn a Bachelor of Science degree. Braydon is looking forward to a new beginning as he starts this next chapter of his life at Trent University.

Chloe Cooper – Attending Trent University, to earn a Bachelor of Education degree. Chloe is looking forward to being in the classroom and doing what she loves most – teaching.

Elizabeth Cox – Heading to Carleton University, majoring in Architectural Conservation and Sustainability Engineering. Elizabeth is looking forward to meeting like-minded people and expanding her understanding of how we can make our built environment more sustainable.

Isabelle Cox – Isabelle is studying biomedical engineering technology at Durham College. She is looking forward to engaging in hands-on learning and understanding how life-saving machines work as she enters this new chapter. Hrish Dave – Enrolled at McMaster University, concentrating on Integrated Biomedical Engineering & Health Sciences. Hrish is excited to take a more active role in his learning and implement what he studies in his community.