GJEPC To Rename India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) As 'IIJS Bharat' From Next Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 31 July 2025: The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), India's apex trade body, has got received official confirmation from the Government to rename the biggest-ever India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) as IIJS Bharat, as announced by Shri Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, during the inauguration of IIJS Premiere 2025. In a significant announcement, Mr. Bhansali revealed that the Council has received official confirmation from the Government to rename the show as 'IIJS Bharat', marking a new chapter in the event's evolution and reaffirming its national stature and global ambitions.
Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon. Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Govt of Maharashtra and Mr. Abdul Salaam Vice Chairman, Malabar Group, inaugurated the world's second largest gem & jewellery B2B show - India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai.
Shri Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, Shri Shaunak Parikh, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, Shri Nirav Bhansali, Convener-National Exhibitions, GJEPC, along with Committee of Administration (COA) welcomed several honoured guests and dignitaries.
In its 41st edition, IIJS Premiere 2025 hosts the world's largest ever India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) and technology fair. Mr. Davide Zerbini, MD, Morelato & Sector, Hong Kong addressed the gathering.
Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon. Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Govt of Maharashtra, reaffirmed the Maharashtra State Government's commitment to enabling entrepreneurship and creating opportunities through skill development: He said, "I'm grateful to GJEPC for hosting such a prestigious event, one that is rooted in Indian talent and enterprise. The gem and jewellery sector is a shining example of 'Make in India' and 'Skill India', providing employment to millions and enhancing livelihoods across the nation. As the Minister for Skill, Employment, and Innovation, I see firsthand how platforms like IIJS Premiere are vital in nurturing entrepreneurship, generating jobs, and equipping our youth with world-class skills. Maharashtra is proud to support this transformation."
Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, said, "Gem & jewellery industry is built on the backbone of skill and craftsmanship, and Maharashtra has always played a key role in nurturing the talent. We are working hard with Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha ji to shape Maharashtra into a leading hub for jewellery talent and innovation. With the support of our Central and State Governments, bold leadership, and a deeply skilled workforce, I believe we are not just prepared to navigate the present - we are ready to shape the future. Let us move ahead with confidence - working together across ministries, institutions, and industry segments - to keep the momentum going and position India as the world's most trusted and admired source for gems and jewellery.
"We aim to host the world's largest machinery and tech event, potentially as early as next year to make India a global hub. For the next edition of IIJS in 2026, GJEPC plans to implement a grander vision, incorporating world pavilions (Italian, Spanish, German, Indian, Chinese) with corresponding culinary experiences. There will be multiple smaller auditoriums hosting sessions, demonstrations, and technology presentations. We are curating a diverse group of participants, with the aim to double the current 400 exhibitors to 800, making it the world's largest machinery show," added Mr. Bhansali.
Mr. Abdul Salaam Vice Chairman, Malabar Group, said, "We at Malabar Group, always chose the right partners to take the best of Indian creativity and craftsmanship to global markets. We always focussed on creating an intrinsically Indian brand for the world and Introducing Indian craftsmanship and designs to global customers. After selling Malabar in various countries, we are now going to open our first showroom in New Zealand."
Mr. Shaunak Parikh, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said, "On behalf of GJEPC and the entire IIJS Premiere 2025 organising committee, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who made this event a success. We are honoured by the presence of our Chief Guest Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha and our Guest of Honour Mr. Abdul Salam. With 2,100 exhibitors and 50,000 visitors from across 80+ countries, IIJS Premiere continues to shine as a truly global celebration of India's gem and jewellery excellence."
From next year onwards, GJEPC's machinery & tech show might be held a few days before or after IIJS, focusing not just on machines, but also on technology, software, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and AI-based digital solutions. GJEPC envisions it as a hub where architects for stall design and curators for showcase counters will also be present, making it a one-stop destination for global machinery and technology needs.
This year, as a pilot, Innov8 Talks will be held concurrently in the machinery hall, specifically in the brand-new Hall Number 6 at NESCO. GJEPC created an Innov8 pad auditorium there for TED-talk style sessions, with two to three sessions daily over five days.
IIJS Premiere 2025 has a total exhibition area of 135,000 sq. mt. (1.45 million sq. ft.), which is much higher than that of the prominent comparable shows in the western world. With over 3,600 stalls and 2,100 exhibitors, IIJS Premiere is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors from 1,300 Indian cities and more than 3,000 international buyers from over 80 countries.
A special attraction this year is The Select Club - Exclusive High-End Couture Jewellery Section. The Select Club explores elegant designs and innovative craftsmanship by 101 Exhibitors. The Club is being hosted at the Jasmine Hall, 3rd floor, JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.
Showcasing "Brilliant Bharat" theme, IIJS 2025 is eyeing big business generation of billions of dollars in exports with several policy initiatives such as the recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement and the much-awaited India-US bilateral trade agreement among others.
Bhansali added, "Our aim is to announce within a year a specific date by which IIJS will be completely carbon-neutral, possibly by 2030 or 2032. We are working with consultants to calculate our carbon footprint, including travel emissions, to achieve this goal through tree planting and other initiatives like rain harvesting, etc."
As part of its sustainability initiatives, GJEPC is committed to contributing to Mother Earth while creating a conducive ecosystem for discerning gem and jewellery members. The "One Earth" initiative is performing exceptionally well and has even received recognition from the central government. We have already planted 2.5 lakh trees and expect to plant another 1-1.5 lakh this year, bringing the total to over 4 lakh trees. This initiative goes beyond just carbon neutrality; these trees provide fruits and vegetables to marginalised farmers for 20 years, generating substantial income.
Furthermore, the show will continue to run on green energy. Show organisers have eliminated flex banners, opting for digital displays everywhere, including booth design and advertising. We also prioritise recycling, particularly for the approximately 3 million water bottles consumed at each show. We've partnered with bottle manufacturers and recyclers to ensure all bottles are collected and reused, minimising environmental pollution.
IIJS Premiere will feature a wide array of products including diamond, gemstone, and studded jewellery, gold and gold CZ jewellery, lab-grown diamonds, high-end couture jewellery, silver jewellery and artefacts, color gemstones and machinery, technology, and allied industries.
About The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country's export thrust, when India's post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of the gems & jewellery industry and today represents over 10,000 members in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs and has continuously strived to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and increase services to its members.
