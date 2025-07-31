The Artist's Voice: From Film To Song Viviana Puello's Expanding Creative Path

Viviana Puello, known for film and global art media, now brings her voice to music with Ocean Rose-a new chapter in her creative unfolding.

- Viviana Puello

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For over two decades, Viviana Puello has been known as a visionary curator, media producer, and advocate for the arts. As founder of ArtTour International Magazine, Vivid Arts TV , and the ArtistOnTheGo series, she's built platforms that spotlight artists, amplify cultural voices, and promote creative action for peace. But this September, Puello shifts from the role of amplifier to originator-with the release of her first original song, Ocean Rose, written entirely by her.

It's a natural evolution, but not a conventional one.

“I've always created with others in mind,” she reflects.“This time, it's personal. This time, it's voice.”

Ocean Rose is more than a debut single. It marks a turning inward after years of looking outward. Its release introduces Puello not just as a singer, but as a songwriter and soul artist-a woman who has transmuted silence into sound. Her journey into music feels less like a reinvention and more like a return-one that honors both her visual storytelling roots and her lifelong spiritual path.

As the sole writer of Ocean Rose, Puello composed the lyrics as a deeply personal reflection of healing, memory, and forgiveness.“This song came through me like a wave,” she shares.“I didn't just write it-I lived it.”

Having spent years crafting film narratives and producing award-winning visual content, Puello brings a cinematographer's intuition to her sound. The upcoming music video, directed by Alan Grimandi, unfolds like sacred cinema-imbued with imagery of ocean storms, quiet resilience, and the glowing symbol of a solitary rose.

The song itself, produced by Nicolas Essig (whose credits include Lana Del Rey, Coldplay, and Daft Punk), is intimate in tone but universal in message. Its lyrics speak of storms and survival, exile and emergence. The voice is steady, ethereal, deeply feminine. Not a performance, but a transmission.

“I didn't know this part of me would ever be public,” Puello admits.“But I felt a calling. And I believe when something comes through you with love and purpose, you follow.”

Puello's creative path has never followed linear rules. From launching a global magazine to producing broadcast documentaries across continents, her work consistently merges message with media. Now, her voice becomes the latest vessel.

As she prepares for the September launch of Ocean Rose, Puello is already in motion-filming, composing, and continuing her work as a bridge-builder in the international art scene. But this time, she is also the instrument. Her message: that creativity has no borders, and the soul has more than one way to speak.

“Every platform I've created has carried a story,” she says.“Now, I am one of them.”

