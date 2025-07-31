NEXA Mortgage Names 'Wild Card' Jason Dupont Power Move For Explosive GROWTH

The New NEXA Mortgage COO Jason duPont & CEO Mike Kortas

Game-Changing Leadership: Nation's #1 Recruiter Brings Bold Vision and Indefatigable Mindset to Drive Industry Revolution

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic power move designed to accelerate explosive GROWTH, NEXA Mortgage today promoted Jason duPont, the nation's #1 mortgage recruiter and industry "Wild Card," to Chief Operating Officer. This game-changing appointment pairs duPont's revolutionary leadership with CEO Mike Kortas' strategic vision to break barriers and build champions across the mortgage industry."Jason and I are completely aligned on many things but the biggest one is: GROWTH," said Mike Kortas, CEO. "This isn't just a promotion – it's NEXA's power move for explosive growth. Jason's appointment puts our most effective GROWTH leader in position to scale our operations nationwide and revolutionize how the industry operates."Bold Leadership That Breaks BarriersduPont brings almost three decades of mortgage experience and an "indefatigable mindset" that has transformed careers and shattered industry myths. Known as the "Kind Assassin" for his transparent, no-nonsense approach, he's recruited hundreds of loan officers to NEXA while championing the company's groundbreaking 100% access to loan revenue model."I'll stab you with everything that benefits you - and I'll do it to your face, not your back," duPont explains his game-changing recruitment philosophy that has dismantled long-held misconceptions about the broker channel.The Indefatigable Mindset: From Everesting to Industry LeadershipWhat makes duPont truly extraordinary extends beyond professional achievements. This is the same leader who conquered "Everesting" – cycling the equivalent height of Mount Everest (29,029 feet) in a single ride. 173 grueling repeats. 148 miles. Pure determination.duPont believes in turning weaknesses into strengths and the value of struggle. "Embrace the pain" and "You'll pass out before you die" is the mindset duPont embraces. "This mindset is identical to what we bring to transforming careers and revolutionizing the mortgage industry."Game-Changing Operational VisionAs COO, duPont will execute bold initiatives designed to accelerate NEXA's industry leadership:Explosive Talent Acquisition – Scaling recruitment strategies that break industry barriers Revolutionary Operational Systems – Building infrastructure for unprecedented growth Technology-Driven Innovation – Implementing game-changing efficiency solutions Market Domination Strategy – Aggressive expansion that redefines industry standards"Mike sets the strategic direction for our revolution. I ensure we have the operational firepower to execute at scale and break every barrier in our path," duPont said.The Future is NowWith Jason duPont's appointment as Chief Operating Officer, NEXA Mortgage isn't just making a personnel change – it's making a statement. The mortgage industry's most effective recruiter and a leader with an indefatigable mindset now has the operational authority to transform how business gets done.From conquering mountains to conquering markets, duPont's philosophy remains unchanged: "Embrace the pain" and push beyond perceived limits. This mindset, combined with CEO Mike Kortas' strategic vision, positions NEXA for unprecedented growth and industry transformation.The revolution starts now.NEXA Mortgage is licensed in multiple states. Equal Housing Opportunity. NMLS Consumer Access:

