Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slovenia To Ban Weapons Trade With Israel

2025-07-31 07:17:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ljubljana: Slovenia said Thursday that it would ban all weapons trade with Israel over the war in Gaza, in what it said was a first by a an EU nation.

"Slovenia is the first European country to ban the import, export and transit of weapons to and from Israel," the government said in a statement, adding that it was acting independently because the bloc was "unable to adopt concrete measures" as it had requested.

