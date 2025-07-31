Slovenia To Ban Weapons Trade With Israel
Ljubljana: Slovenia said Thursday that it would ban all weapons trade with Israel over the war in Gaza, in what it said was a first by a an EU nation.Read Also
"Slovenia is the first European country to ban the import, export and transit of weapons to and from Israel," the government said in a statement, adding that it was acting independently because the bloc was "unable to adopt concrete measures" as it had requested.
