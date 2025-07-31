Muslim World League Welcomes Canada, Malta, Portugal's Intent To Recognize State Of Palestine
Mecca: The Muslim World League welcomed the announcement by Canada, Malta, and Portugal of their intention to recognize the State of Palestine in September.
In a statement Thursday, the League praised the announcement, affirming that it is an important step in the right direction toward a legitimate and responsible stance aligned with the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people, and the only path to achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the region.
It urged all countries around the world to assume their responsibility toward the plight of the Palestinian people by standing on the right side of history, in support of international legitimacy, and to put an end to this painful humanitarian tragedy and its grave consequences for the region, the international community, and the world at large.
