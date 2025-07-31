Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Muslim World League Welcomes Canada, Malta, Portugal's Intent To Recognize State Of Palestine

Muslim World League Welcomes Canada, Malta, Portugal's Intent To Recognize State Of Palestine


2025-07-31 07:17:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Mecca: The Muslim World League welcomed the announcement by Canada, Malta, and Portugal of their intention to recognize the State of Palestine in September.

In a statement Thursday, the League praised the announcement, affirming that it is an important step in the right direction toward a legitimate and responsible stance aligned with the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people, and the only path to achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the region.

It urged all countries around the world to assume their responsibility toward the plight of the Palestinian people by standing on the right side of history, in support of international legitimacy, and to put an end to this painful humanitarian tragedy and its grave consequences for the region, the international community, and the world at large.

MENAFN31072025000063011010ID1109870877

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search