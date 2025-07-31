Trump's 'Displeasure' At Prospect Of Allies Recognizing Palestinian State
Washington: President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure with leaders of France, the United Kingdom and Canada for saying they plan to recognize a Palestinian state in September, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.
Recent announcements by some of Washington's closest allies have only hardened the US president's stance against the move.
While Trump slammed Canada for announcing its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood at a United Nations meeting in September, he has been milder in his criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
He dismissed Macron's decision, which got the ball rolling last week for other countries to consider similar steps, saying the statement did not "matter" and "doesn't carry much weight."
Starmer this week said the UK will formally recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes "substantive" steps, including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.
Asked about Britain's decision after a trip to Scotland and talks with Starmer, Trump said he was "not in that camp, to be honest."
According to Leavitt, Trump is now more critical of the push for recognition and believes it amounts to "rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a cease fire and to the release of all of the hostages."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment