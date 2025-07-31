BBB Septic Leads Local Effort To Remove PFAS, Microplastics With Biochar Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bentonville-based BBB Septic is taking proactive steps to protect local water systems by introducing a cutting-edge PFAS water treatment solution using biochar, a sustainable filtration method now available to homeowners and businesses in the area.

Known locally for its reliable septic pumping service , BBB Septic is now offering biochar filtration as an add-on or upgrade to existing systems. This natural carbon-based material has proven highly effective in removing microplastics and PFAS-persistent, man-made contaminants linked to health risks and environmental degradation.

“Our customers trust us to protect their property and the planet,” said Jon Jouvenaux of BBB Septic.“With biochar, we're helping Bentonville families stay ahead of an invisible but serious threat to water safety.”

Biochar filtration adds another layer of protection, aligning with BBB Septic's commitment to sustainability and smart system design. As outlined in their recent update on septic system designs in Northwest Arkansa , the company is well-versed in adapting solutions to meet the region's unique terrain and environmental needs.

More than just a service provider, BBB Septic cares about the environmen and regularly educates the public on the long-term benefits of preventative care and eco-conscious upgrades.

Residents of Bentonville and surrounding areas can now request a consultation to explore whether biochar filtration is the right fit for their system and groundwater concerns.

About BBB Septic

BBB Septic is a trusted septic service company based in Bentonville, Arkansas, offering installation, maintenance, pumping, and advanced system designs. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the team provides tailored wastewater solutions that protect both people and the environment throughout Northwest Arkansas.