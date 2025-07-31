Culinary Depot Expands Presence With New Office In Pennsylvania

Spring Valley, NY - July 31, 2025 - Culinary Depot , a leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Yardley, Pennsylvania. The new branch, located at 19 W College Rd, Suite 350, Yardley, PA 19067, marks a significant step in the company's ongoing mission to bring expert service and tailored solutions closer to its growing customer base.

“This expansion is just one step in our journey to be closer to the communities we serve as we grow,” said Michael Lichter, CEO of Culinary Depot.“We're excited to establish a local presence in Pennsylvania and look forward to building strong relationships with our customers here.”

The Yardley office will serve as a hub for personalized consultations, project planning, and customer support, reinforcing Culinary Depot's reputation for excellence in the foodservice equipment and design industry.

To celebrate the opening, Culinary Depot will host a meet-and-greet event offering coffee, conversation, and an opportunity to connect with the local team. Event details will be announced shortly, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact: Marty Zabib Culinary Depot 609-949-6700 ...

About Culinary Depot

Founded in 1999, Culinary Depot is a trusted leader in commercial kitchen design, equipment, and supply. With a customer-first approach and a team of industry experts, the company has built a reputation for delivering innovative, efficient, and customized solutions for foodservice operations of all sizes-from independent restaurants to large institutional kitchens.

Culinary Depot is proud to be ranked #13 on Foodservice Equipment & Supplies (FE&S) Magazine's 2025 Distribution Giants list, a testament to its continued growth, industry leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence.