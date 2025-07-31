Author's Tranquility Press Issues Powerful Release: In The Shadow Of The Temple

MENAFN - GetNews)



Where Secrets Sleep, and Darkness Whispers Beneath Sacred Stone

In an era where organized religion is often immune to scrutiny, Author's Tranquility Press dares to break the silence with Roy Goodliffe's jaw-dropping thriller, In the Shadow of the Temple: The Lucifer Principle At Work -now shaking readers awake on Amazon.

This novel isn't just a book. It's a confrontation.

A Story That Hides in No Shadows

When journalist Brent Ketchum meets convicted Satanist Septimius Seldon inside the concrete walls of a Salt Lake prison, what begins as a routine interview morphs into a journey through sacred rites, dark chambers, and centuries-old religious deception. Seldon isn't just a man with a violent past-he is the key to unlocking a legacy of Templar secrets buried beneath Mormon orthodoxy.

And what Brent uncovers will shake the soul of a city.

Religion, Ritual, and a Relentless Reporter

With propulsive prose and the kind of character-driven storytelling found in true crime bestsellers, In the Shadow of the Temple digs into the underbelly of the American religious psyche. It's a story of belief gone rogue, power cloaked in ritual, and how the search for truth can unravel not just institutions-but the people who dare to ask questions.

There are Masons. There are Danites. There is blood. And through it all, there's a whisper: "What if God isn't the only one watching?"

“A thriller soaked in incense and danger.”

Expect gritty dialogue, layered mysteries, and characters that leap from the page. Brent Ketchum is the antihero we didn't know we needed-torn between objectivity and obsession. Pam Godkin, his counterpart, is cunning, carnal, and capable of making every scene combust.

But the true character that looms over every chapter? The Temple itself.

In the Shadow of the Temple is now available in paperback, hardback, and eBook on Amazon . Buy it now and dive into the dark corridors of truth.

Roy Goodliffe Dares to Tell It

Roy Goodliffe , a writer unafraid to mix theology, folklore, and noir, delivers a novel that asks: What if evil doesn't wear horns, but robes? What if demons hide in meetinghouses, not cathedrals of flame?

With each page, Goodliffe challenges the reader to reconsider the stories we've been told-and the ones we tell ourselves to sleep at night.

About the Author

Roy Goodliffe is a writer who trades in truth-no matter how uncomfortable. With a deep command of history, psychology, and esoteric belief systems, he spins a mystery that blurs the lines between fact and fiction, and between the sacred and the profane. In the Shadow of the Temple is his most ambitious work to date.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a bold independent publisher based in Marietta, Georgia. Committed to amplifying brave and original voices, ATP specializes in literature that stirs conversation, redefines genre, and pulls no punches. Their catalog showcases authors with stories that matter-books that don't just entertain, but interrogate.