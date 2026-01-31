403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Chief Urges World To Back Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha called Saturday for more efforts to muster international support for the two-state solution, expand recognition of Palestine, and support the UN refugee agency (UNRWA).
He made the call in a speech delivered on his behalf by the OIC's Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef Al-Dubaie while addressing a meeting of senior officials ahead of the 52nd session of the OIC's Council of Foreign minister, in Jeddah.
Kuwait participated in the preparatory meeting with a delegation headed by Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations' Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah.
Taha said that this session, chaired by Iraq, is of special significance, given challenges joint Islamic action is facing amid very critical circumstances haunting the central cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Shareef.
He underlined that it is essential to provide all forms of political, legal, financial and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people amid the Israeli occupation's serious breach of the recently concluded ceasefire.
The OIC chief also called on the Israeli occupation to abide by international law and international humanitarian law as well as relevant UN resolutions. (end)
fn
He made the call in a speech delivered on his behalf by the OIC's Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef Al-Dubaie while addressing a meeting of senior officials ahead of the 52nd session of the OIC's Council of Foreign minister, in Jeddah.
Kuwait participated in the preparatory meeting with a delegation headed by Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations' Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah.
Taha said that this session, chaired by Iraq, is of special significance, given challenges joint Islamic action is facing amid very critical circumstances haunting the central cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Shareef.
He underlined that it is essential to provide all forms of political, legal, financial and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people amid the Israeli occupation's serious breach of the recently concluded ceasefire.
The OIC chief also called on the Israeli occupation to abide by international law and international humanitarian law as well as relevant UN resolutions. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment