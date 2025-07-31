Top Realtors In Prescott, AZ Achieve Historic Milestone With 7Th Consecutive Year As Area's Top Real Estate Company

Prescott, AZ - Home Right has made history by securing the title of #1 Real Estate Company for an unprecedented seventh consecutive year at the Daily Courier Awards event held on July 22nd. This remarkable achievement, combined with their sister company Rent Right earning the #1 Property Management Company award for the eighth straight year, solidifies the organization as one of only nine companies in the entire Prescott area to maintain top honors for such an extended period.

The Home Right team, recognized by many as a team of top Realtors in Prescott, AZ , has built their success on the foundation of being a true team-based approach to real estate. Licensed since 2006, the company prides itself on having multiple professionals available to answer questions and support clients during what can be a stressful time in their lives. This collaborative model ensures clients receive comprehensive support throughout their real estate journey, making the process both enjoyable and manageable.

Individual recognition was also abundant during the awards ceremony, with team member Tiffany Taylor earning the coveted #1 Best Real Estate Agent title, while Jamie Pruitt secured an impressive third-place finish. These achievements reflect the exceptional caliber of real estate agents in Prescott, AZ that are part of the Home Right team, consistently demonstrating their commitment to professional excellence.

The company's core value of "Be Fearlessly #1" drives every aspect of their operations and client interactions. For the Home Right team, being fearlessly #1 means doing the right thing consistently, even when it's not the easiest path. Their Prescott, AZ Realtors focus on being the best rather than simply selling the most homes, achieving true success when clients close deals and maintain long-term loyalty while referring family and friends.

"This isn't a side hustle, it's a calling," says Cody Anne Yarnes, real estate listing agent in Prescott, AZ . "Knowledge powers our purpose, and we never stop fueling it. With energy, excellence, and pride, we outlearn, outlast, and outperform to serve our community."

For those seeking exceptional real estate services from award-winning professionals, visit Home Right at to experience the difference that seven years of recognized excellence can make in your real estate journey.