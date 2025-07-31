Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky On Pokrovsk And Chasiv Yar: Defense Forces Repel All Russian Attempts To Advance

2025-07-31 07:09:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President announced this in an evening addres , according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"There were Russian fake reports today – you saw them – about Chasiv Yar. This is Russian disinformation. Ukrainian units are holding our positions, and every Russian attempt to advance in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions is ultimately being repelled by us. It is not easy, but it is the defense of Ukrainians' very right to life. Every such direction is extremely important," he emphasized.

The President said that on Thursday, he heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Read also: Large-scale fire extinguished in Kharkiv Region after rocket strikes on July 30

"The front line – especially the Pokrovsk sector – our units are holding all their positions. Pokrovsk and Dobropillia are currently seeing the heaviest fighting. And it is important that our warriors are eliminating Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups – small units constantly attempting to break into the city and establish footholds. This is the Russian tactic, and our response to it is the destruction of the occupier," Zelensky said.

As reported, the Southern Defense Forces debunked information about the alleged capture of the village of Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region .

Photo: Office of the President

