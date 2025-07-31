Ukrainian Intelligence Unit Releases Exclusive Footage Of Assault Near Pokrovsk
"Winter 2025. Deployment in armored vehicles. Fire contact. Precise maneuvers. Battle command. Eliminated occupiers. Advance. Holding positions," the intelligence agency captioned the video.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unveils film on secret Black Sea operations
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on the night of July 27-28, Ukrainian intelligence forces carried out a landing operation on the Tendra Spit in the northern Black Sea, destroying a Russian position along with its personnel, a Zont electronic warfare system, and a Rosa radar station.
Photo: Video screenshot
