Ukrainian Intelligence Unit Releases Exclusive Footage Of Assault Near Pokrovsk

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on the night of July 27-28, Ukrainian intelligence forces carried out a landing operation on the Tendra Spit in the northern Black Sea, destroying a Russian position along with its personnel, a Zont electronic warfare system, and a Rosa radar station.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.