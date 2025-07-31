Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Intelligence Unit Releases Exclusive Footage Of Assault Near Pokrovsk

Ukrainian Intelligence Unit Releases Exclusive Footage Of Assault Near Pokrovsk


2025-07-31 07:09:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the combat footage was published by the HUR press service .

"Winter 2025. Deployment in armored vehicles. Fire contact. Precise maneuvers. Battle command. Eliminated occupiers. Advance. Holding positions," the intelligence agency captioned the video.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unveils film on secret Black Sea operations

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on the night of July 27-28, Ukrainian intelligence forces carried out a landing operation on the Tendra Spit in the northern Black Sea, destroying a Russian position along with its personnel, a Zont electronic warfare system, and a Rosa radar station.

Photo: Video screenshot

