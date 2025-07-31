Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First UN Mission Arrives In Syria's As-Sweida


2025-07-31 07:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 31 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that a first UN interagency mission and a fifth aid convoy have entered As-Sweida Governorate, south Syria, on Thursday.
The mission went to As-Sweida City, as well as the districts of Shahba and Salkhad, where they met with local community representatives and partners and visited displacement sites and reception centers.
The team also conducted assessments in the three districts of the Governorate, according to a press release from the OCHA.
A fifth humanitarian aid convoy organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent also arrived in As-Sweida Governorate today.
The convoy, which included UN assistance, delivered medical supplies, flour, fuel, canned goods, hygiene kits and shelter materials, among other assistance.
This was the largest convoy so far with 40 trucks. Yesterday, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent also delivered four tankers carrying more than 120,000 liters of fuel, the statement added. (end)
ast


MENAFN31072025000071011013ID1109870665

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search