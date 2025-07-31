Spotlighting Excellence In Performing Arts: IC Award 2025 Announces Shortlist Across Four Global Categories

Full Itinerary

Digital Brochure

Celebrating global voices in performance, the IC Award 2025 honours innovation, inclusion, and intercultural exchange at the world's largest arts festival.

EDINBURGH, MIDLOTHIAN, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI) is delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees for the 2025 IC Award - a pioneering international accolade that celebrates artistic excellence, cultural exchange, and the transformative power of live performance.Rooted in a spirit of collaboration and creativity, the IC Award recognises individuals and companies whose work fosters inclusion, connection, and understanding across boundaries of language, geography, and form. In its latest edition, the award continues to amplify voices that challenge convention, transcend genre, and inspire meaningful dialogue.This year, the IC Award attracted an extraordinary range of submissions from over 20 countries and regions across five continents. From physical theatre, puppetry, and contemporary dance to opera, spoken word, and immersive installations, the entries reflect a vibrant global tapestry of innovation and expression. This diversity speaks to a shared belief in the arts as a powerful common language - one capable of bridging cultures and igniting change.IC Award for Full ProductionThis award celebrates a complete theatrical production that demonstrates outstanding excellence in concept, execution, and audience impact.Shortlisted Nominees:1. Weaving me, Weaving mum (China)2. Sàng Tsáu (Taiwan, China)3. Imago (Canada)4. TOM AT THE FARM (Brazil)5. The Gummy Bears' Great War (Italy)6. The Anti-Yogi (United States)7. The Light Catcher (India)8. Is This Normal? (United States)9. Lolo's Boyfriend Show (United States)10. Three Can Keep a Secret (United States)11. Here Comes Gudong (China)12. The“Bear” Child (China)13. Cantonese Opera x Children's Interactive Theatre: Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground (Hong Kong, China)IC Pioneer AwardAwarded to a production or creator that breaks new ground - whether in theme, form, or collaboration. This award recognises daring innovation and creative risk-taking.Shortlisted Nominees:1. Narcosis (China)2. Zhuangzi's Dream (China)3. The Fahrenheit Alliance V (Japan)4. Stampin' in the Graveyard (Indonesia)5. Cody and Beau: A Wild West Story (United Kingdom)6. The Covetousness (China)7. art* / a:t / noun (United Kingdom)8. Sole to Soul (Taiwan, China)IC Personal Achievement AwardA special honour given to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional artistic or social contribution through personal resilience, creative leadership, or intercultural advocacy.Shortlisted Nominees:1. Tan Si Min Josephine - King (Singapore)2. Portia Yuran Li - Here Comes Gudong (China)3. Mary Emma He - Here Comes Gudong (China)4. Alejandro Postigo - Copla: a Spanish Cabaret (Spain)5. Cheung Ngar Lai (aka Annie Cheung) - DOTS (Hong Kong, China)6. Chiedza Rwodzi - Strangers And Revelations (Zimbabwe)7. Allie Hu - Light Designer (China)IC Future Generation AwardCelebrating emerging voices in the performing arts, this award recognises young artists or companies whose work holds promise for shaping the future of intercultural storytelling.Shortlisted Nominees:1. Youth and Poetry - The Book of Songs (China)2. An Evening of Bull (United Kingdom)Transparent & Inclusive Selection ProcessEach award category has been reviewed using tailored criteria by a diverse panel of reviewers and judges, including industry professionals, educators, and cultural leaders. All shortlisted works are attended live during the festival, with audience feedback playing a key role in the final decision.The winners of the IC Award 2025 will be announced at a special Awards Ceremony on 10th August at 7PM, as part of Chinese Culture Week during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.An International VisionAt its core, the IC Award is more than a prize - it is a platform. A celebration of artistry as a bridge between people, a recognition of theatre's power to connect worlds, and a commitment to nurturing long-term intercultural dialogue. From emerging artists to established pioneers, the IC Award continues to bring together stories that matter - and voices that need to be heard.For more information, visit:Chinese Culture Week 2025: A 10-Day Celebration of Heritage, Innovation and ExchangeFrom August 1st to 10th, Chinese Culture Week (CCW) 2025 returns to Edinburgh as part of the world's largest arts festival. This year, the programme expands to feature over 60 live performances, exhibitions, workshops, markets and forums, offering an immersive and inclusive experience of contemporary and traditional Chinese culture.CCW 2025 Welcomes Royal Patronage Ahead of August FestivalIn a further celebration of cross-cultural unity, Chinese Culture Week 2025 is honoured to welcome Her Majesty Queen Angelique-Monet of Eti-Oni as our Royal Patron and Honorary Global Cultural Ambassador. A passionate advocate for heritage preservation and youth empowerment, HM will join us in Edinburgh this August, delivering a keynote at the Opening Ceremony and participating in a series of cultural and educational events throughout the festival.CCW 2025 is organised by the Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI) and supported by Festivals Edinburgh, with guidance from our esteemed artistic advisors:Yang Qianwu – national first-class Peking-Opera performer and cultural ambassador, mentor of the China National Arts FundMao Weitao – pioneering Yue Opera artist and innovator, deputy chairman of the China Theatre AssociationYang Qianwu – respected playwright and leader in cultural education, founder of many art festivals across ChinaA Curated Cultural MosaicTo bring a holistic experience to global audiences, CCW 2025 is built around four themed sections, each offering a distinct gateway into the soul of Chinese cultural expression:非遗传承 | LegacyShowcasing China's living cultural heritage - including traditional opera, puppetry, tea ceremony, and intangible cultural heritage experiences that bridge the past with the present.文化市集 | BazaarA vibrant open-air cultural market featuring handmade crafts, live demonstrations, street food, and hands-on interactive workshops where audiences can engage directly with artisans and traditions.演出与展览 | Performances & ExhibitionsWith over 30 performances and visual arts showcases, this section highlights both classic and contemporary works - from large-scale mythological puppet theatre to cutting-edge physical theatre and installations by emerging creators.奖项与互动 | Awards & EventsHome to the prestigious IC Award, industry panels, and artist-audience dialogues - including collaborations with UK institutions around autism and inclusive theatre, a Fringe industry briefing (August 7), and the official Awards Ceremony (August 10, 7PM).One Festival, Many VoicesChinese Culture Week is not just a presentation - it is a platform of mutual learning and connection. From village craftspeople to metropolitan performers, from autistic children discovering their voice through movement, to intercultural collaborations across continents, CCW 2025 is a space where tradition, experimentation, and humanity meet.All ticketing is available via Eventbrite .Visit our official website for the full schedule and programme guide.About ICIThe Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI) is a Scotland-based community interest company dedicated to building sustainable platforms for cultural dialogue. From hosting Chinese Culture Week in Edinburgh, to facilitating global touring and education programmes, ICI brings together artists, communities and institutions to celebrate diversity, nurture emerging voices, and foster long-term cultural exchange.At its core, ICI believes that art - in all its forms - is a powerful tool for social inclusion, understanding, and transformation.

Winnie

Intercultural Connections Initiative CIC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.