INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Duolingo, Inc. - DUOL

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Duolingo, Inc. ("Duolingo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DUOL ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Duolingo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 28, 2025, JMP Securities lowered its price target on Duolingo stock to $450 from $475, citing concerns about slowing user engagement ahead of the Company's second-quarter earnings report. Specifically, third party data suggested that daily active user growth decelerated to approximately 39% year-over-year in the second quarter, a noticeable drop from about 51% in the first quarter.

On this news, Duolingo's stock price fell $23.60 per share, or 6.48%, to close at $340.49 per share on July 28, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

