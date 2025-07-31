NATIONAL GRID ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Launches Investigation Into National Grid Plc On Behalf Of National Grid Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in National Grid and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against National Grid plc ("National Grid" or the"Company") (NYSE:NGG) on behalf of National Grid stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether National Grid has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 1, 2025, the United Kingdom's energy system operator, National Energy System Operator ("NESO"), published a report summarizing the findings of its investigation into the March 20, 2025 fire that caused Heathrow Airport to shut down. NESO's report stated that the fire was caused by a known fault at an electrical substation owned by National Grid, which had been aware of the problem since 2018 but failed to fix it. Media outlets subsequently reported that Heathrow Airport was considering legal action against National Grid.

On this news, National Grid's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $3.77 per ADR, or 5.07%, to close at $70.61 per ADR on July 2, 2025.

