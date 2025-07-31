Treatment Resistant Hypertension Market Set To Transform At A CAGR Of 5% With Increasing Diagnosis And Treatment Of Resistant Patients Along With Approval And Development Of Newer Therapies During The Study Period (2020-2034) Delveinsight
Treatment Resistant Hypertension Market Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
Coverage
|
7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Treatment Resistant Hypertension Market CAGR
|
5 %
|
Treatment Resistant Hypertension Market Size in 2024
|
USD 6.8 Billion
|
Key Treatment Resistant Hypertension Companies
|
AstraZeneca, Mineralys Therapeutics, E-Star BioTech, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Kardigan, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others
|
Key Treatment Resistant Hypertension Therapies
|
Baxdrostat (CIN-107), Lorundrostat (MLS-101), MANP, Tonlamarsen (ION904), REGN5381, Zilebesiran (ALN-AGT01), TRYVIO/JERAYGO, and others
Scope of the Treatment Resistant Hypertension Market Report
-
Therapeutic Assessment: Treatment Resistant Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies
Treatment Resistant Hypertension Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Treatment Resistant Hypertension Drugs and Market Outlook
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Treatment Resistant Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|
1
|
Key Insights
|
2
|
Report Introduction
|
3
|
Executive Summary
|
4
|
Key Events
|
5
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
6
|
TRH Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM
|
6.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of TRH in 2024
|
6.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of TRH in 2034
|
7
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Symptoms
|
7.3
|
Risk Factors
|
7.4
|
Pathophysiology of TRH
|
7.5
|
Diagnosis
|
7.6
|
Treatment
|
7.7
|
Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations TRH
|
7.7.1
|
European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Recommendations for Hypertension
|
7.8
|
Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations for TRH
|
7.8.1
|
European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Recommendations for Resistant Hypertension (2024)
|
7.8.2
|
European Society of Hypertension (ESH) Recommendations of Lifestyle Interventions in Management of Hypertension (2023)
|
7.8.3
|
American Heart Association (AHA) Recommendations for Resistant Hypertension (2020)
|
7.8.4
|
The Japenese Socitey of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension (JSH 2019)
|
8
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.1
|
Key Findings
|
8.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale
|
8.3
|
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of TRH in the 7MM
|
8.4
|
The United States
|
8.4.1
|
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of TRH in the United States
|
8.4.2
|
Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of TRH in the United States
|
8.4.3
|
Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of TRH in the United States
|
8.5
|
EU4 and the UK
|
8.6
|
Japan
|
9
|
Patient Journey
|
10
|
Marketed Drugs
|
10.1
|
Key Cross
|
10.2
|
TRYVIO/JERAYGO (aprocitentan): Idorsia Pharmaceutical
|
10.2.1
|
Product Description
|
10.2.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
10.2.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.2.5
|
Analyst View
|
11
|
Emerging Drugs
|
11.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
11.2
|
Baxdrostat (CIN-107): AstraZeneca
|
11.2.1
|
Product Description
|
11.2.2
|
Other Development Activity
|
11.2.3
|
Clinical Development
|
11.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.2.5
|
Analyst View
|
11.3
|
Lorundrostat (MLS-101): Mineralys Therapeutics
|
11.4
|
MANP: E-Star BioTech
|
11.5
|
Tonlamarsen (ION904): Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Kardigan
|
11.6
|
REGN5381: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|
11.7
|
Zilebesiran (ALN-AGT01): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Roche
|
12
|
TRH: Seven Major Market Analysis
|
12.1
|
Key Findings
|
12.2
|
Market Outlook
|
12.3
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
12.4
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
12.5
|
Total Market Size of TRH in the 7MM
|
12.6
|
Market Size of TRH by Therapies in 7MM
|
12.7
|
The United States Market Size
|
12.8
|
EU4 and the UK Market Size
|
12.9
|
Japan
|
13
|
Unmet Needs
|
14
|
SWOT Analysis
|
15
|
KOL Views
|
16
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
16.1
|
United States
|
16.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
16.3
|
Japan
|
16.4
|
Market Access and Reimbursement of TRH
|
17
|
Bibliography
|
18
|
Report Methodology
