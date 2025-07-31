JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS Has Advised Imemories, A Portfolio Company Of Greens Farms Capital And Landon Capital Partners, On Its Sale To Ancestry, A Portfolio Company Of Blackstone

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iMemories, advised by JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS and a portfolio company of Greens Farms Capital and Landon Capital Partners, has been sold to Ancestry, a portfolio company of Blackstone. This marks JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS' third transaction advising iMemories, highlighting the team's deep experience supporting growth and strategic outcomes in digital media and content.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, iMemories is the largest and most trusted digitizer of analog home movies and photos, and a pioneer in streaming personal memories via its iMemories Cloud. The company has built a trusted reputation for preserving life's most meaningful moments, pairing industry–leading scanning technology with proprietary AI enhancement to revive decades–old reels, tapes, and prints in stunning clarity and resolution.

The acquisition strengthens Ancestry's ecosystem, accelerating the growth of user–generated content to enhance personalized storytelling and directly supporting Ancestry's family history-focused strategy. With iMemories, Ancestry customers will be able to digitize and seamlessly integrate family photos, videos, slides, and films into their family tree, enriching discoveries with a deeper layer of emotional connection. By combining Ancestry's leadership in family history with iMemories' expertise in media digitization and preservation, families everywhere will be empowered to preserve their most treasured memories and bring their stories to life in new and meaningful ways.

About JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS

JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, software, media, and business services industries. With over 35 years and more than 900 transactions completed, we advise founders, investors and global corporations on a range of transactions, including buyside and sellside M&A, recapitalizations, divestitures and debt advisory solutions. For more information, visit .

Contact: Kelsey Haar, Chief Marketing Officer

+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected] | /

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED