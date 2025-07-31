Two Heart To Heart Hospice Texas Locations Earn Prestigious Level 5 Certification In 'We Honor Veterans' Program

Tyler, Palestine sites achieve highest tier in commitment, capacity to serve specific needs of veterans

Plano, Texas, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, one of the country's largest private providers of hospice care, is proud to announce that its Texas sites in Tyler and Palestine have achieved Level 5 certification – the highest tier – in We Honor Veterans , a program of the National Alliance for Care at Home .

The We Honor Veterans program, which empowers end-of-life care partners to meet the unique needs of America's veterans and their families, provides five levels of partnership activity and commitment. Level 5 is awarded to hospice providers that not only complete all requirements in veteran-centered education, organizational development, and community outreach, but also demonstrate leadership by expanding partnerships with other local organizations and mentoring other hospices.

"We are fully committed to serving the veterans in our communities with gratitude, dignity, and respect," said Gina Daughtry, Executive Director of Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler. "Our hospice care teams are highly trained to understand the specific challenges veterans face and to provide them with specialized and compassionate care to help meet their needs and goals."

As Level 5 providers, Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler and its sister site in Palestine join an elite group of hospice agencies nationwide recognized for their commitment to veterans and for elevating the standard of care across the industry.

"Delivering exceptional care and support to our nation's veterans and their loved ones is an extremely important initiative at all Heart to Heart Hospice locations," said Kelly Mitchell, Founder and CEO. He called it "a privilege" to serve those who have served America.

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses in 64 locations across Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more at Heart to Heart Hospice .

