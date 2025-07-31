Solésence Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Solésence Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|SOLÉSENCE, INC
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
|(in thousands except share and per share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|4,108
|$
|1,409
|Trade accounts receivable
|12,470
|5,655
|Allowance for credit losses
|(1,421
|)
|(786
|)
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|11,049
|4,869
|Inventories, net
|19,832
|20,267
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,781
|2,803
|Total current assets
|38,770
|29,348
|Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|13,559
|12,734
|Operating leases, right of use
|7,627
|7,917
|Other assets, net
|-
|3
|Total assets
|$
|59,956
|$
|50,002
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Line of credit, accounts receivable, related party
|$
|6,099
|$
|-
|Current portion of line of credit, inventory, related party
|9,500
|4,000
|Current portion of debt, related parties
|1,000
|1,000
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|1,231
|1,260
|Accounts payable
|6,891
|9,093
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|2,169
|5,571
|Accrued expenses
|6,146
|4,849
|Total current liabilities
|33,036
|25,773
|Long-term portion of operating lease obligations
|8,482
|9,037
|Asset retirement obligations
|250
|246
|Total long-term liabilities
|8,732
|9,283
|Contingent liabilities
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and
|no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 95,000,000 shares authorized;
|70,481,945 and 70,103,279 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2025
|and December 31, 2024, respectively
|704
|700
|Additional paid-in capital
|115,165
|114,674
|Accumulated deficit
|(97,681
|)
|(100,428
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|18,188
|14,946
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|59,956
|$
|50,002
|SOLÉSENCE, INC
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
|(in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands except share and per share data)
|Revenue:
|Product revenue
|$
|20,261
|$
|12,923
|$
|34,836
|$
|22,694
|Other revenue
|98
|123
|148
|220
|Net revenue
|20,359
|13,046
|34,984
|22,914
|Cost of revenue
|14,482
|9,306
|25,725
|15,594
|Gross profit
|5,877
|3,740
|9,259
|7,320
|Operating expense:
|Research and development expense
|955
|864
|1,973
|1,776
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|3,012
|1,829
|5,120
|3,388
|Income from operations
|1,910
|1,047
|2,166
|2,156
|Interest income
|-
|Interest expense, net
|87
|191
|263
|409
|Other income, net
|1,234
|-
|1,234
|-
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,057
|856
|3,137
|1,747
|Provision for income taxes
|390
|-
|390
|-
|Net income
|$
|2,667
|$
|856
|$
|2,747
|$
|1,747
|Net income per share-basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding
|70,200,039
|56,674,170
|70,151,928
|54,675,011
|Net income per share-diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
|72,548,819
|58,709,170
|72,497,829
|56,662,011
|SOLÉSENCE, INC
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE (non-GAAP)
|(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)
|(in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands except share and per share data)
|Revenue:
|Product revenue, net
|$
|20,261
|$
|12,923
|$
|34,836
|$
|22,694
|Other revenue
|98
|123
|148
|220
|Net revenue
|20,359
|13,046
|34,984
|22,914
|Operating expense:
|Cost of revenue detail:
|Depreciation
|216
|222
|428
|444
|Non-Cash equity compensation
|28
|28
|54
|54
|Other costs of revenue
|14,238
|9,056
|25,243
|15,096
|Cost of revenue
|14,482
|9,306
|25,725
|15,594
|Gross profit
|5,877
|3,740
|9,259
|7,320
|Research and development expense detail:
|Depreciation
|4
|5
|7
|11
|Non-Cash equity compensation
|28
|32
|55
|65
|Other research and development expense
|923
|827
|1,911
|1,700
|Research and development expense
|955
|864
|1,973
|1,776
|Selling, general and administrative expense detail:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5
|7
|11
|14
|Non-Cash equity compensation
|64
|97
|138
|198
|Other selling, general and administrative expense
|2,943
|1,725
|4,971
|3,176
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|3,012
|1,829
|5,120
|3,388
|Income from operations
|1,910
|1,047
|2,166
|2,156
|Interest expense, net
|87
|191
|263
|409
|Other income, net
|1,234
|-
|1,234
|-
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,057
|856
|3,137
|1,747
|Provision for income taxes
|390
|-
|390
|-
|Net income
|$
|2,667
|$
|856
|$
|2,747
|$
|1,747
|Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures):
|Addback Interest, net
|87
|191
|263
|409
|Addback Depreciation/Amortization
|225
|234
|446
|469
|Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation
|120
|157
|247
|317
|Addback Provision for Income Taxes
|390
|390
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA**
|$
|3,489
|$
|1,438
|$
|4,093
|$
|2,942
|**Includes $1,234 in other (cash) income from ERC in 2025
