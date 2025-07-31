Solésence Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Recent Highlights and Accomplishments



Joined broad-market Russell 3000® and small-cap Russell 2000® Indexes Amended loan agreements to fuel growth initiatives

“During our seasonally highest-performing quarter, we're pleased with the effectiveness of our commercial execution and the consistent, on-time delivery of products to our partners,” said Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solésence.“Innovation remains at the heart of our unique value proposition and is why leading brands continue to choose us. As the market continues to evolve, we are focused on equipping our partners with differentiated consumer products that enrich lives and promote well-being.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Revenue for the second quarter increased 56% to a record $20.4 million, compared to $13.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Gross profit in the second quarter was $5.9 million, compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2024.

Gross margin in the second quarter was 29%, similar to the second quarter in 2024. Net income for the second quarter was $2.7 million, which includes an Employee Retention Credit net receipt of approximately $1.2 million plus related interest, compared to a net income of $0.9 million for the same period in 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights



Expanded debt facilities to support executing the Company's long-term growth initiatives. The new facility expands the Company's three loan agreements to a maximum borrowing capacity from $14.2 million to $23.0 million and extends the maturity date under each respective loan agreement from October 1, 2025 to April 30, 2027.

Shipment volume increased 102% year-over-year. Production volume increased 127% year-over-year.



“Operationally, we improved gross margin sequentially from the first quarter, while ramping up production during our peak demand season,” said Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer.“We appreciate the committed efforts of our team that enabled us to deliver another record unit volume quarter. Now with additional borrowing capacity from our debt facilities that we amended in June, we have enhanced our financial flexibility to further invest in our future and scale for growth.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Solésence believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability - empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as“expects,”“shall,”“will,”“believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company's current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company's dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company's engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company's manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company's limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company's dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company's Form 10-K filed March 31, 2025. In addition, the Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

