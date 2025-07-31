Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces The Availability Of BRYNOVINTM (Sitagliptin), The First And Only Oral Liquid Sitagliptin

WOBURN, Mass., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today the availability of BRYNOVINTM (sitagliptin) oral solution, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. BRYNOVIN is not recommended in patients with type 1 diabetes and has not been studied in patients with a history of pancreatitis.

BRYNOVIN, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2025, is the first and only oral liquid sitagliptin for the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults in conjunction with diet and exercise.1

"BRYNOVIN demonstrates our commitment to breaking down barriers to patient care by providing sitagliptin in an oral liquid solution for adult patients with T2DM that may have difficulty swallowing pills or may have needle fear that affects treatment adherence," said Ron Scarboro, CEO at Azurity Pharmaceuticals. "Building on our longstanding legacy in dose form innovations, we continue to rapidly grow our capabilities in this space and deliver on our purpose to serve overlooked patients."

With more than 38 million Americans living with diabetes2, and 90-95% of them diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, there remains a significant need for alternative treatment options3. For many, especially older adults and those in long-term care facilities, swallowing pills is a daily challenge that may lead to poor adherence and compromised outcomes4,5.

BRYNOVIN provides effective HbA1c control as an adjunct to diet and exercise when used as monotherapy or in combination with other antihyperglycemic agents in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The recommended dose of BRYNOVIN is 100 mg (25 mg/mL), administered as 4 mL once daily. BRYNOVIN is not recommended in patients with type 1 diabetes and has not been studied in patients with a history of pancreatitis. For full prescribing information, please visit brynovin .

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals:

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medicines for overlooked patients. Azurity's global footprint is over 50 countries, with a diversified portfolio of 50+ medicines spanning 10 dosage forms and 10 key therapeutic areas. Powered by its Next-Gen Commercial Model, Azurity leverages data, analytics, and AI-driven digital tools to enhance market reach and stakeholder engagement. Our medicines have benefited millions of people. For more information, including prescribing information, visit .

SOURCE Azurity Pharmaceuticals

