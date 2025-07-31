Sylvie Di Giusto LLC Announces Founder's Induction Into NSA Speaker Hall Of Fame

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sylvie di Giusto, International 3D Immersive Keynote Speaker and Author, Honored Among the World's Top Professional Speakers at NSA's 2025 Influence Conference

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvie di Giusto LLC announced today that its founder, international keynote speaker and author Sylvie di Giusto, was inducted into the NSA Speaker Hall of Fame on July 29, 2025, during the National Speakers Association's annual Influence Conference. The Speaker Hall of Fame, also known as the Council of Peers Award for Excellence (CPAE), is the highest lifetime honor in the speaking industry and recognizes individuals who demonstrate excellence in message, delivery, experience, professionalism, and influence.







Sylvie di Giusto, CSP, CPAE, is inducted into the CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame at NSA's 2025 Influence Conference.

The Council of Peers Award for Excellence (CPAE) recognizes speakers who have reached the pinnacle of professional platform excellence. Recipients are selected by existing CPAE members through a confidential, peer-review process that evaluates candidates across five dimensions: message, delivery, experience, professionalism, and influence.

“Every now and then, a true artist appears on stage. They rock our world. They are the Georgia O'Keeffes, the Pablo Picassos of the speaking world. This honoree is just that type of artist,” said Mark Scharenbroich, CSP, CPAE, who welcomed di Giusto to the stage for her CPAE induction. Widely considered one of the most influential keynoters in NSA history, Scharenbroich is, in di Giusto's words,“the gold standard of professional speaking-the best keynote speaker in the world.”

A Career Built on Perception, Credibility, and the Power of Choice

Known as the expert in perception management in the workplace, Sylvie di Giusto has spent the past fifteen years transforming audiences with a deceptively simple but unforgettable message: You have seven seconds. Make them count. She has helped hundreds of thousands of professionals across Fortune 100 companies, associations, government agencies, and international events rethink how they show up-and how they are remembered.

Di Giusto's work is grounded in two decades of corporate experience in Europe, where she led executive development initiatives and served as Chief of Staff to the CHRO of one of the world's largest tourism and retail companies. Her global perspective, combined with her mastery of behavioral psychology, has made her a trusted advisor for leaders and organizations navigating change, perception, and competitive differentiation.

Her work has earned her a fiercely loyal client base, with global brands such as American Airlines, American Express, Hilton, Microsoft, Prudential, Nespresso, and the U.S. Air Force inviting her to inspire and equip their teams.

She is also the author of more than a dozen books and a frequent media contributor, known for her thought leadership on perception, bias, reputation, and workplace influence. Within the speaking industry, she's celebrated for her integrity, generosity, and high standards.

But it's not just the message-it's the medium. In 2023, she disrupted and redefined keynote delivery by launching a fully immersive 3D keynote experience, becoming the first in the world to blend cutting-edge technology with emotionally resonant storytelling and content. Her immersive holographic experiences have become a signature for conferences seeking high engagement and lasting impact, and something truly unique-an experience their audiences have never seen before.

Joining a Legacy of Icons

With this induction, Sylvie di Giusto joins a prestigious Hall of Fame that includes legendary figures such as Zig Ziglar, Dr. Ken Blanchard, Brian Tracy, Dr. Nido Qubein, and even President Ronald Reagan.

The induction ceremony took place at NSA's annual Influence conference, where nearly 1,000 speakers, industry leaders, and event professionals gathered to celebrate the power of the spoken word. In her acceptance, Sylvie acknowledged her mentors, collaborators, and family. She also offered heartfelt thanks to the CPAE committee and fellow Hall of Fame members:

“Thank you for defending me in a room I wasn't in. I'm not here just because of me. I'm also here because of you. Because so many of you set the bar so high, and then showed me how to climb.”

About Sylvie di Giusto, CSP CPAE

Sylvie di Giusto is an international keynote speaker, author, and expert in perception, emotional intelligence, and workplace credibility. Through 3D immersive holographic storytelling, interactive keynotes, and actionable frameworks, she helps professionals make more intentional choices to lead better, sell faster, and persuade instantly. Her keynotes blend behavioral science and cutting-edge technology to engage and transform audiences. Sylvie is exclusively represented by cmi Speaker Management.

Sylvie di Giusto, CSP, CPAE, with Mark Scharenbroich, CSP, CPAE, who introduced and welcomed her to the stage during the CPAE induction ceremony.





