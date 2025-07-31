Optimove Insights Holiday Shopping Survey Finds 48% Of Consumers Plan To Spend More In 2025, Despite Concerns Over Tariffs And Inflation
New York, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Optimove Insights 2025 Consumer Holiday Shopping Report , forty-eight percent (48%) of consumers plan to increase their holiday shopping budgets, signaling strong seasonal intent. Yet the optimism is tempered by economic concerns: eighty-four percent (84%) are worried about tariffs, and 80% are concerned about inflation.
The report is based on a survey of retail shopping intentions conducted in July 2025, polling 345 U.S. citizens aged 21-plus with annual household incomes of $75,000 or more.
“This year, consumers are ready to spend, but they're more cautious, value-driven, and overwhelmed by marketing than ever before,” said Rony Vexelman, VP of Marketing at Optimove.“Retailers that want to connect must do more than offer discounts. They must personalize with empathy and move at the speed of the customer.”
Rising Budgets, Rising Pressure
Optimove's study reveals that the 2025 holiday season will start earlier and require more agility from retailers:
- 64% plan to start holiday shopping before Halloween
- 66% are motivated by discounts
- 88% prefer early offers from brands
- 39% engage with emails because of relevancy
- 47% report fatigue from holiday marketing before November
In addition to price sensitivity, brands face marketing fatigue. Nearly half of shoppers tune out messages by October, and 82% unsubscribe from brands while shopping online.
The Shift to Positionless Marketing
Traditional, assembly-line marketing models are too slow for this environment. Campaign managers often wait for analysts, creatives, or engineers, delaying execution by days or weeks. In contrast, Positionless Marketing empowers marketers to act independently, without relying on other departments.
Marketers using Positionless Marketing are empowered to:
- Instantly access and analyze customer data
- Create personalized, channel-ready content
- Launch and optimize campaigns in real time
Some brands are now reducing campaign execution time from 5 days to just 5 minutes, enabling them to respond to shifting consumer behavior with greater precision and speed.
Strategies for Connecting with Cautious Consumers
Optimove recommends three core strategies to help retailers succeed this holiday season:
A New Standard for Holiday Marketing
“The brands that succeed this year will be the ones that stop waiting and not only respond to, but anticipate customers' needs,” added Vexelman.“Positionless Marketing gives marketers the independence and tools to meet each customer with empathy, relevance, and speed, right when it matters most.”
Brand marketers can download the full Optimove 2025 Consumer Holiday Shopping Repor .
About Optimove
Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.
Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.
Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.
For more information, go to Optimove.com
About Optimove Insights
Optimove Insights is the research and analysis arm of Optimove, dedicated to uncovering emerging trends and helping B2C brands respond with data-driven, customer-led strategies.
Attachment
-
Consumers Concerned Economy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment