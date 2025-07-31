Optimove Insights Holiday Shopping Survey Finds 48% Of Consumers Plan To Spend More In 2025, Despite Concerns Over Tariffs And Inflation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brands that adopt Positionless Marketing can meet the demand for value, relevance, and real-time personalization

New York, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Optimove Insights 2025 Consumer Holiday Shopping Report , forty-eight percent (48%) of consumers plan to increase their holiday shopping budgets, signaling strong seasonal intent. Yet the optimism is tempered by economic concerns: eighty-four percent (84%) are worried about tariffs, and 80% are concerned about inflation.



The report is based on a survey of retail shopping intentions conducted in July 2025, polling 345 U.S. citizens aged 21-plus with annual household incomes of $75,000 or more.

“This year, consumers are ready to spend, but they're more cautious, value-driven, and overwhelmed by marketing than ever before,” said Rony Vexelman, VP of Marketing at Optimove.“Retailers that want to connect must do more than offer discounts. They must personalize with empathy and move at the speed of the customer.”

Rising Budgets, Rising Pressure

Optimove's study reveals that the 2025 holiday season will start earlier and require more agility from retailers:

64% plan to start holiday shopping before Halloween

66% are motivated by discounts

88% prefer early offers from brands

39% engage with emails because of relevancy

47% report fatigue from holiday marketing before November



In addition to price sensitivity, brands face marketing fatigue. Nearly half of shoppers tune out messages by October, and 82% unsubscribe from brands while shopping online.

The Shift to Positionless Marketing

Traditional, assembly-line marketing models are too slow for this environment. Campaign managers often wait for analysts, creatives, or engineers, delaying execution by days or weeks. In contrast, Positionless Marketing empowers marketers to act independently, without relying on other departments.

Marketers using Positionless Marketing are empowered to:

Instantly access and analyze customer data

Create personalized, channel-ready content

Launch and optimize campaigns in real time

Some brands are now reducing campaign execution time from 5 days to just 5 minutes, enabling them to respond to shifting consumer behavior with greater precision and speed.

Strategies for Connecting with Cautious Consumers

Optimove recommends three core strategies to help retailers succeed this holiday season:

With 81% of consumers prioritizing price, messaging must be transparent, relevant, and aligned with their financial concerns.Relevance is everything. 63% of consumers ignore most emails, making it essential to use behavioral and preference data to send meaningful messages.Real-time changes in product trends, pricing, and competition require instant marketing responses. Positionless Marketing gives teams the autonomy to move as fast as shoppers do.

A New Standard for Holiday Marketing

“The brands that succeed this year will be the ones that stop waiting and not only respond to, but anticipate customers' needs,” added Vexelman.“Positionless Marketing gives marketers the independence and tools to meet each customer with empathy, relevance, and speed, right when it matters most.”

Brand marketers can download the full Optimove 2025 Consumer Holiday Shopping Repor .



About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to Optimove.com

About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the research and analysis arm of Optimove, dedicated to uncovering emerging trends and helping B2C brands respond with data-driven, customer-led strategies.

Attachment

Consumers Concerned Economy

CONTACT: Olivia Arruda Optimove +8585881053 ... Rob Wyse Optimove +2129201470 ...