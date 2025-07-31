'They Were Killed, Then Burnt': Bihar Parents Mourn Children Found Dead In Locked Room

Panic spread in a village near Patna, Bihar, after two children were found burnt to death in a room. The incident took place on Thursday and left the entire village in shock. The victims have reportedly been identified as Anjali Kumari (15) and Anshul Kumar (10). They were found dead inside a room in their house. Their family believes the children were killed first and then their bodies were set on fire.

#WATCH | Patna | Two children die in house fire at Nagwa village in Danapur. Police present on the spot of the incident, further investigation underway Sharif DSP 2, Deepak Kumar says, "The two children died after being burnt... The father of the kids works in the... twitter/MiO8Wr1RrX

- ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

Father alleges murder before fire

The children's father, Lallan Gupta, spoke to reporters. Police officials said that the father of the kids works in the Election Commission. The mother is reportedly a nurse at AIIMS Patna.

NDTV quoted him saying that two to three unknown men were seen near the house before the tragedy. He believes his children were first murdered and then burnt.

“If it was an accident, my children would have tried to run or opened the door. But there was no sign of that. This proves someone killed them first and then burnt their bodies,” he said.

Mother returned home to horrifying scene

It was reportedly the children's mother who first saw the terrible sight. She had just returned from work when she saw the burnt bodies inside the room and began screaming in shock. She quickly called her husband.

Soon, other family members and neighbours gathered at the house. The entire area was filled with cries and panic.

Police investigation underway

After being informed, police reached the village and started their investigation. The room where the children were found was sealed, and the area was searched for clues.

Police are yet to confirm whether it was a case of murder or an accident. They are questioning neighbours and locals and collecting evidence from the site.

Phulwari Sharif DSP-2 Deepak Kumar was reported as saying, "The incident of two children being burnt to death has come to light. We are here at the spot... We are also investigating the technical aspects, a team in this regard has also been called. The preliminary investigation suggests that children were alone at home..."

Villagers in shock, demand justice

Hundreds of villagers gathered outside the house. Many of them expressed anger and fear after the incident. Some demanded quick action and justice for the two children.

Local police officials said they are taking the matter seriously and all angles will be examined.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, which will help confirm the cause of death. Police are also checking nearby CCTV footage and questioning people who were near the house when the incident happened.

Political leaders and parties question law and order

RJD leader and Bihar's former Chief Minister condemned the heinous incident and questioned the authorities.

He posted on X, "In Patna, power-protected criminals entered a house and burned alive two minor sons of a nurse. The criminals are so emboldened that now no one is safe at home, office, or hospital.

CM unconscious, criminals alert! #Crime #Corruption #Bihar"

पटना में सत्ता संरक्षित अपराधियों ने घर में घुसकर नर्स के दो नाबालिग बेटों को जिंदा जलाया। अपराधियों के हौसले इतने बुलंद है कि अब घर, कार्यालय, अस्पताल कहीं कोई सुरक्षित नहीं। CM अचेत, बदमाश सचेत! #Crime #Corruption #Bihar

- Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 31, 2025

All India Trinamool Congress condemned the crime and slammed the BJP-led government.

On X, the party posted, "Bihar is no longer a state, it's a crime scene. A FULL-BLOWN JUNGLE RAJ under @BJP4India's watch. In a nightmarish incident, criminals stormed the home of an AIIMS nurse and set her two children on fire. BURNT ALIVE. Let that sink in.

This is what governance looks like under @NitishKumar. Total collapse. And @narendramodi - you fly into Bihar with cameras rolling, delivering empty speeches. But when children are butchered in cold blood, where do you disappear?

What's stopping NCWIndia and @India_NHRC from acting? Is this not brutal enough for your notice? Are lives cheaper in BJP-ruled states?

This is not failure. This is complicity. A system that enables killers. A government that hides behind headlines."