'Netflix Of Gaming?' Retail Hype Follows Roblox's Big Q2 Win

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) CEO David Baszucki stated during the earnings call on Thursday that second-quarter (Q2) bookings marked a 51% surge year-on-year (YoY) fueled by momentum in key markets like Japan, India, the Philippines, Korea, and Indonesia.

“U.S. and Canada saw bookings growth of 43%. APAC grew 75%, driven by strength in strategic markets across the region. Japan, over 50%; India, over 90%; Philippines, approximately 100%; Korea, over 120%; Indonesia, over 150% YoY,” Baszucki highlighted.

He also added that daily active users (DAUs) over the age of 13 grew 54% YoY, representing over 64% of the company's total DAUs. Roblox stock traded over 12% on Thursday afternoon.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' (85/100) from 'bearish' territory. Message volume shifted to 'extremely high' (82/100) from 'low' levels in 24 hours.

RBLX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on July 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 536% increase in user message count in 24 hours as of Thursday morning. A bullish Stocktwits user called the stock the 'Netflix of gaming'.

Another user lauded 'Grow A Garden', Roblox's popular game.

The company's Q2 bookings surged 51% YoY to $1.44 billion, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $1.26 billion, as per Fiscal AI data.

However, the second-quarter loss per share of $0.41 came in wider than the estimated loss of $0.36. DAUs increased 41% YoY, reaching 111.8 million.

The number of average monthly unique payers reached 23.4 million, up 42% YoY, while average bookings per daily active user (ABPDAU) grew 7% YoY to $12.86. Operating cash flow rose 32% YoY to $199.3 million, while free cash flow jumped 58% YoY to $176.7 million.

Looking ahead in Q3, Roblox expects bookings ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. For the full fiscal year, the company anticipates bookings between $5.87 billion and $5.97 billion.

Roblox stock has gained over 141% in 2025 and over 236% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.