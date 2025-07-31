Air Quality Alerts Issued For Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Connecticut Due To Canadian Wildfire Smoke

MENAFN - Live Mint) A thick blanket of smoke from Canadian wildfires is pushing southward across the US, prompting air quality alerts across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Connecticut. Millions of residents are advised to reduce outdoor exposure as air pollution levels reach unhealthy to very unhealthy levels, especially for sensitive groups.

Wisconsin: Smoke to linger until Thursday afternoon

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin , effective until noon Thursday, July 31. PM2.5 levels are expected to reach the“Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (orange) to“Unhealthy” (red) category. Temporary spikes into the“Very Unhealthy” (purple) level are possible.

The advisory specifically lists the following counties under heightened alert:Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha.

Health advice:

Sensitive groups should move or reschedule activities indoors.

Asthma patients should follow action plans and keep quick-relief inhalers nearby.

Heart patients should watch for symptoms like palpitations or fatigue and consult a doctor if needed.

Everyone should reduce time and intensity of outdoor activity.

Minnesota: Statewide smoke advisory until Saturday

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended its Air Quality Alert for northeastern, north-central, and east-central Minnesota , including areas inland from Lake Superior, until 5 PM CDT Saturday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to reach the Red (Unhealthy) category as Canadian wildfire smoke continues flowing in from Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Light winds and high-pressure systems will keep the smoke near ground level across cities like Duluth, Hibbing, Brainerd, and Saint Cloud .

Health advice:

Children, older adults, and people with lung or heart disease should avoid prolonged exertion outdoors.

General public should minimize physical activity outdoors.

Residents are urged to reduce emissions by avoiding wood burning and unnecessary vehicle use.

Michigan: Northern counties under advisory for PM2.5

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Thursday, July 31, due to elevated PM2.5 levels.

Counties affected include: Roscommon, Charlevoix, Missaukee, Beaver Island, Wexford, Manistee, Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island, Emmet, Iosco, Ogemaw, Presque Isle, Cheboygan, Eastern and Western Mackinac, Alcona, Montmorency, Southeast and Central Chippewa, Otsego, Antrim, Leelanau, Arenac, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Alpena, Oscoda, Crawford, and Gladwin.

Pollution levels are expected to range from“Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” to“Unhealthy”, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Health advice:

Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Watch for symptoms such as coughing, dizziness, or burning in the eyes and throat.

Keep windows closed at night and use air filtration when possible.

Connecticut: One-day alert for fine particulates

The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Alert from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT today. Elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) could breach unhealthy thresholds across the state.

Cities including Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Stamford, and New London are among those expected to see air quality deterioration throughout the day.

Health advice:

Sensitive individuals should limit outdoor exertion.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors if they experience irritation or discomfort.

How to stay safe during smoke events

Use air purifiers or run air conditioners with high-quality filters (MERV-13 or better).

Check local air quality updates at AirNow.

Avoid using wood-burning stoves or outdoor grills.

Reduce driving.

