El Camino Health Recognized Among Nation's Best Hospitals By U.S. News & World Report For 2025-2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health has been recognized as one of the Best Hospitals for 2025-2026 by U.S. News & World Report, ranking as the top community hospital in the San Jose metropolitan area . The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals list, now in its 36th year, recognizes hospitals for excellence in clinical outcomes, nursing care and patient safety practices.

"We are honored to once again be recognized among the nation's best hospitals," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our physicians, nurses, and staff, who consistently provide exceptional care to our community. Being named the top community hospital in our area highlights our ongoing commitment to excellence and to provide the highest quality patient experience."

In addition to being ranked as one of the top two hospitals in the San Jose metropolitan area, El Camino Health was ranked 16th overall in the state of California , moving up 24 spots from the previous year. This designation requires hospitals to earn the highest possible ratings in numerous procedures and conditions. El Camino Health earned high performing ratings in 18 adult procedures and conditions including several cancer specialty areas, cardiovascular conditions including heart attack and heart failure, maternity care, and more.

"For most Americans, health care decisions are made close to home. The Best Regional Hospitals rankings underscore the difference high-performing local medical centers make," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said in a statement . "These local hospital rankings, entirely performance-driven, equip individuals and their families, in consultation with their medical providers, to choose the highest quality care available in their own communities."

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. More information about El Camino Health's ranking can be found here.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Silicon Valley and the South Bay for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and 26 care locations across the region, which includes primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research. As your healthcare partner of choice, we focus on keeping you healthy and getting you back on your feet when you need it, so you can live your best life.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek, one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's 100 Best for Cardiac Care by Healthgrades and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth to learn more.

