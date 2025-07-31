Fundamental Advisors Expands Public Service Helicopter Portfolio With The Acquisition Of Trans Aero

The Addition of 11 Helicopters Marks Second Acquisition by Firm's Helicopter Investment Strategy to Support Essential Aviation Services in the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Advisors ("Fundamental"), an established alternative asset manager focused on municipal, public purpose and community assets, today announced its recent acquisition of Trans Aero Ltd ("Trans Aero" or the "Company"), a best-in-class operator of utility, fire suppression and MedEvac services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As a global leader in aviation-guided utility services for over 55 years, Trans Aero provides fire suppression, utility and MedEvac services to municipal, government agency and hospital clients and communities across the U.S. Trans Aero's fleet of 11 helicopters – including two Blackhawks, two Bell 205 A-1s and seven Airbus AS350-B3 A-Stars – will meaningfully expand Fundamental's public service helicopter investment strategy and advance the firm's efforts to provide essential services and promote public safety through aviation across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Fundamental, who share our commitment to providing critical aviation services and enhancing public safety for municipalities and communities across the U.S.," said Kevin Shields, President of Trans Aero. "We are proud of our accomplishments over the last several decades and are incredibly fortunate to have found a partner in Fundamental that not only appreciates our values, but also provides the expertise, scale and resources to further expand our operations. We look forward to continuing to serve our valued customers while also growing our operations for years to come alongside our new partners."

"Trans Aero has a long track record of aviation safety, best-in-class service as well as a reputation for excellence, and the Company is emblematic of the type of businesses we seek to partner with. Following the launch of our helicopter investment strategy and initial investment in HeloAir earlier this year, we look forward to leveraging our resources to support Kevin and the Trans Aero team in enhancing the Company's ability to provide critical public safety services across the U.S.," said Ryan Keane, Senior Managing Director at Fundamental Advisors. "The aviation utility services market remains incredibly fragmented, and we're confident Trans Aero will be positioned to continue growing market share and solidifying its position as a leading provider of essential aviation services nationwide."

Founded in 2007, Fundamental Advisors is an established alternative investment manager focused on the development and revitalization of municipal, public purpose and community assets. Through both control-oriented and specialty finance strategies, Fundamental pursues asset-based opportunities across essential service sectors, including affordable housing, senior care, renewable energy, and non-traditional infrastructure.

Trans Aero is a best-in-class operator of utility, fire suppression and MedEvac services with over 55 years of experience. Founded in 1966 and based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Trans Aero operates of fleet of 11 helicopters. For more information, please visit

