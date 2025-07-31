Don't Miss It! Find Mining, Which Is Being Targeted By Wall Street Giants, Is Quietly Changing The Wealth Landscape.

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Making Crypto Mining Simple, Compliant, and Profitable for Everyone Los Angeles, California, 31st July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, As the cryptocurrency market enters a new phase of global attention, the White House has released a landmark crypto policy report. The framework outlines unified, transparent, and innovative regulations for stablecoins, digital asset securitization, and market oversight. At the same time, JPMorgan has partnered with Coinbase to advance crypto payments, building a solid bridge between traditional finance and digital assets. The entry of Wall Street giants signals the industry's shift from a“fringe experiment” to full mainstream recognition.



Amid this wave of policy support and accelerating capital inflows, Find Mining is quickly emerging as a leader. Positioned as a next‐generation mining and digital asset service platform, Find Mining is built on compliance, transparency, and efficiency, with the mission of making stable, sustainable daily passive income accessible to everyone to Join Find Mining How to join Find Mining Step 1: Register and Claim Your Bonus Visit the Find Mining official website, register with your email, and instantly receive a $15 welcome cloud mining bonus. Start automated mining right away. Step 2: Deposit XRP, BTC, or ETH To increase your mining power, go to“Deposit” in your account. The system will generate your unique wallet address, which you can use to transfer funds from an exchange or personal wallet. Minimum deposit thresholds: 32 XRP 0.00088 BTC 0.027 ETH With as little as $100, you can easily participate in Find Mining cloud mining and start earning stable daily returns. Step 3: Select a Mining Plan Find Mining offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts tailored to different budgets and goals:

Mining Plan Minimum Investment Duration Estimated Total Return Initial Trial Plan $15 1 day $15.60 New User Test Plan $100 2 days $108 Short-Term Plan $1,350 8 days $1,496.88 Mid-Term Plan $5,000 18 days $6,395 Enhanced Plan $10,000 30 days $15,190 Advanced User Plan $32,000 35 days $52,496

Five Key Features of the Platform

Find Mining empowers everyone to easily participate in crypto mining, delivering zero‐barrier passive income.

Register to instantly receive a $15 welcome cloud mining bonus. No deposit required - start earning right away.

2. Flexible Deposits · Investment Freedom

Supports multiple cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, and ETH. With as little as $100, unlock greater computing power and maximize your returns.

3. AI‐Powered Smart Allocation

Equipped with an AI optimization engine, the system automatically allocates mining power based on market trends and network difficulty, ensuring maximum efficiency per unit of power.

4. Transparent Earnings · Daily Settlement

Earnings are calculated and credited daily. Withdraw anytime or reinvest for compounding growth with full transparency.

5. Global Green Energy Mining Centers

Mining facilities are located across North America, Northern Europe, and Southeast Asia, prioritizing renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind, and solar, achieving both efficiency and sustainability.

New Policy Ushers in a Compliance Era - Find Mining Takes the Lead

Industry experts note that the implementation of the White House's new crypto policy has not only boosted market confidence but also opened vast opportunities for compliant platforms. With its global node deployment and robust riskmanagement framework, Find Mining is steadily building a secure, stable, and accessible digital asset ecosystem for the masses.

Backed by strong policy support and accelerating capital inflows, Find Mining is poised to lead the next wave of innovation and inclusivity in crypto mining - unlocking daily passive income for users worldwide.







About Find Mining

Find Mining is a digital asset platform specializing in blockchain mining technologies and services. The company is committed to providing low-barrier, transparent, and automated cryptocurrency mining solutions for users worldwide. By leveraging cloud computing power, Find Mining enables individuals to participate in mining major cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware investment-earning stable returns through a seamless experience.

