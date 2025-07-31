SOCAR Expands Drilling, Lifts Gas Production

In the second quarter of 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) completed 18,000 meters of drilling operations, Azernews reports, citing the company.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%