Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 11

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

"The number of fatalities in Kyiv has increased to 11, including one child," the statement reads.

A total of 93 people were injured, among them 11 children.

Rescue teams continue working at the strike sites, with emergency and search operations still ongoing.

Russian forces launched drone and missile strikes on Kyiv overnight. Initial reports indicated nine fatalities.

