Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Death Toll From Russian Attack In Kyiv Rises To 13

Death Toll From Russian Attack In Kyiv Rises To 13


2025-07-31 03:09:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, provided an update on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of fatalities in Kyiv has increased to 13," Tkachenko wrote.

Read also: Sybiha after Kyiv strike: Time to reduce all deadlines for Putin to zero

Friday, August 1, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv to honor the victims of the July 31 Russian attack.

MENAFN31072025000193011044ID1109870010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search