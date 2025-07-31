403
Death Toll From Russian Attack In Kyiv Rises To 13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, provided an update on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The number of fatalities in Kyiv has increased to 13," Tkachenko wrote.Read also: Sybiha after Kyiv strike: Time to reduce all deadlines for Putin to zero
Friday, August 1, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv to honor the victims of the July 31 Russian attack.
