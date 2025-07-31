Death Toll From Russian Attack In Kyiv Rises To 13

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, provided an update on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of fatalities in Kyiv has increased to 13," Tkachenko wrote.

Sybiha after Kyiv strike: Time to reduce all deadlines for Putin to zero

Friday, August 1, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv to honor the victims of the July 31 Russian attack.