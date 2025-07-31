Best Deals On 2025 Junior H Tickets At Capitalcitytickets With Promo Code CITY10 All Levels Of Seating On Sale For Less

MENAFN - GetNews)



Score the best deals on 2025 Junior H tickets at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY10 for extra savings. All seating levels, from floor to balcony, are available at reduced prices. Don't miss your chance to see Junior H's highly anticipated $ad Boyz Live & Broken Tour.

Mexican music star Junior H is gearing up for an electrifying 2025 $ad Boyz Live & Broken Tour, produced by Live Nation, Rancho Humilde, and Sad Boyz Entertainment. Announced on July 30, 2025, this 25-date tour showcases his signature corridos tumbados style and highlights his Sad Boyz Clothing line. Fans can catch him live in major cities across the U.S., and CapitalCityTickets offers the best deals on tickets with the exclusive promo code CITY10 for an extra 10% off.

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted platform for securing affordable, authentic Junior H tickets. With prices starting as low as available on the market and a wide selection of seating options-from general admission to premium seats-fans can find the perfect spot. Applying promo code CITY10 at checkout unlocks additional savings, making it the go-to choice for budget-conscious music lovers. The site also ensures secure transactions and instant ticket delivery.

2025 $ad Boyz Live & Broken Tour Dates

Mark your calendars for these confirmed tour stops:

Aug 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 6 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Sept. 20 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Sept. 21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 3 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 4 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Oct. 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 11 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Oct. 12 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Oct. 17 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Oct. 18 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Nov. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 2 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Nov. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Additional dates may be added, so check CapitalCityTickets for updates. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time via livenation, with VIP packages available at vipnation.

Top Singles to Expect

Junior H's live performances will feature hits from his latest album, $ad Boyz 4 Life II, alongside fan favorites. Look out for:

"Mente Positiva"

"Triste"

"No Eh Cambiado"

These tracks highlight his introspective lyrics and evolving sound, promising an unforgettable concert experience.

Securing the best deals is simple:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for "Junior H 2025 Tour."

Select your preferred date and venue.

Choose your seats and apply promo code CITY10 at checkout for 10% off.

Complete your purchase for instant ticket delivery.

Act fast-popular shows like the Hollywood Bowl finale are expected to sell out quickly. CapitalCityTickets ensures you get the lowest prices before demand drives them up.

Junior H's 2025 tour is a must-see event for fans of regional Mexican music. With CapitalCityTickets and promo code CITY10, you can enjoy his high-energy performances at a fraction of the cost. Visit the site now to lock in your tickets and experience the $ad Boyz Live & Broken Tour live!