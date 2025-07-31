Best Deals On 2025 Junior H Tickets At Capitalcitytickets With Promo Code CITY10 All Levels Of Seating On Sale For Less
Junior H is touring in 2025 on the $ad Boyz Live & Broken Tour. The tour includes performances across major U.S. cities with all seating levels available.
Mexican music star Junior H is gearing up for an electrifying 2025 $ad Boyz Live & Broken Tour, produced by Live Nation, Rancho Humilde, and Sad Boyz Entertainment. Announced on July 30, 2025, this 25-date tour showcases his signature corridos tumbados style and highlights his Sad Boyz Clothing line. Fans can catch him live in major cities across the U.S., and CapitalCityTickets offers the best deals on tickets with the exclusive promo code CITY10 for an extra 10% off.
Junior H Tickets
Ticket Information
Junior H tickets are available with a wide selection of seating options-from general admission to premium seats. The site ensures secure transactions and instant ticket delivery.
$ad Boyz Tour Tickets
2025 $ad Boyz Live & Broken Tour Dates
Mark your calendars for these confirmed tour stops:
Aug 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 6 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
Sept. 20 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
Sept. 21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Oct. 3 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 4 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Oct. 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 11 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Oct. 12 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Oct. 17 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
Oct. 18 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Nov. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 2 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Nov. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Additional dates may be added, so check CapitalCityTickets for updates. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time via livenation, with VIP packages available at vipnation.
Junior H Tickets
Top Singles to Expect
Junior H's live performances will feature hits from his latest album, $ad Boyz 4 Life II, alongside fan favorites. Look out for:
"Mente Positiva"
"Triste"
"No Eh Cambiado"
These tracks highlight his introspective lyrics and evolving sound, promising an unforgettable concert experience.
How to Purchase Tickets
To purchase tickets:
Visit ticket vendors and search for "Junior H 2025 Tour."
Select your preferred date and venue.
Choose your seats.
Complete your purchase for instant ticket delivery.
Popular shows like the Hollywood Bowl finale are expected to sell out quickly.
Junior H Concert Tickets
Tour Information
Junior H's 2025 tour is a must-see event for fans of regional Mexican music featuring his high-energy performances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
