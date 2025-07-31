403
All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) Unveils Postal Stamp To Celebrate 30 Years Of India's Mobile Journey
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 31st July, 2025: The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) proudly announces the culmination of its "3 Decades of Mobile Industry Celebration," marking 30 years since the historic first mobile call in India. On 31st July 1995, West Bengal Chief Minister Shri Jyoti Basu made the first-ever mobile call to the then Telecom Minister Shri Sukh Ram using a Nokia handset on Modi Telstra's network - a defining moment that not only revolutionized communication in India but also laid the cornerstone for the country's ongoing digital evolution. As part of this special occasion, a Commemorative Postal Stamp was unveiled, celebrating the transformative journey of mobile connectivity and its significant impact on the nation's progress.
The transformative milestone - 30 years of mobile telephony in India was commemorated with the unveiling of a Special Postal Stamp at The Almond, Kolkata was attended by: Sri. Ashok Kumar, Chief Post Master General, West Bengal Circle; Mr. Kailash Lakhyani, National Founder Chairman, AIMRA; Mr. Navneet Pathak, National Joint Secretary, AIMRA; Mr. Mohan Bajoria, State President, AIMRA Bengal; Mr. Mridul Biswas, State General Secretary, AIMRA Bengal & many other eminent personalities.
True to the spirit of "local for vocal" the day highlighted Bengal's motto "Bengal means Business," underscoring the region's leadership and entrepreneurial energy within India's mobile revolution. Mobile retailers, essential to India's digital transformation, have guided customers from the earliest days of adoption, delivering hands-on experiences, expert support, and dependable service through every era of technological advancement. Over 200 plus AIMRA leaders from across the country assembled in Kolkata to honor the industry's incredible journey and salute the pivotal role played by mobile retailers heralded as the "end mile" who have bridged innovation and the consumer for three decades.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Kailash Lakhyani, National Founder Chairman, AIMRA, said, "The celebration of 30 years of mobile telephony in India is not just a tribute to technological progress, it is a recognition of the enduring spirit, resilience, and contribution of lakhs of mobile retailers across the country. From the first voice call made in 1995 to the high-speed connectivity of today, our retailers have been the vital bridge between innovation and the everyday consumer. AIMRA stands proud of this remarkable journey, and as we step into the future, we remain committed to empowering every retailer with knowledge, tools, and opportunities to thrive in the digital age. "
On this Occasion, Mr. Mohan Bajoria, State President, AIMRA Bengal, said, "This historic occasion is a moment of immense pride for Bengal and the entire AIMRA family. Over the past three decades, mobile retailers have played a foundational role in transforming India into a digitally connected nation. As a fitting tribute to the industry's transformative journey, the event witnessed the unveiling of a Commemorative Postal Stamp, symbolizing three decades of mobile connectivity and its lasting impact on India's digital progress."
About AIMRA:
The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) is a premier organization committed to advocating for, empowering, and protecting the interests of mobile retailers throughout India. AIMRA actively promotes a supportive business environment for its members through advocacy, knowledge-sharing, training, and extensive industry collaboration.
