India, UAE Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership


2025-07-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, July 31 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed on Thursday their commitment to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Modi spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed over the telephone and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
"They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries," the statement said. (end)
