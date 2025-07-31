Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Welcomes Canada, Malta, Portugal's Recognition Of Palestinian State


2025-07-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 31 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Thursday the announcement by Canada, Malta and Portugal's premiers - Mark Carney, Robert Abela and Luis Montenegro respectively - on recognizing a Palestinian state next September.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi extolled this "key and historic" step, which shows growing international support to the legitimate rights of Palestinians.
These rights include the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, and as East Jerusalem as the capital, in line with international law principles, international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
He called on all world's countries to follow suit and contribute to ending Palestinians' continued suffering, and consolidating justice, peace and stability in the region. (end)
