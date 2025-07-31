403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Welcomes Canada, Malta, Portugal's Recognition Of Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 31 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Thursday the announcement by Canada, Malta and Portugal's premiers - Mark Carney, Robert Abela and Luis Montenegro respectively - on recognizing a Palestinian state next September.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi extolled this "key and historic" step, which shows growing international support to the legitimate rights of Palestinians.
These rights include the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, and as East Jerusalem as the capital, in line with international law principles, international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
He called on all world's countries to follow suit and contribute to ending Palestinians' continued suffering, and consolidating justice, peace and stability in the region. (end)
mjb
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi extolled this "key and historic" step, which shows growing international support to the legitimate rights of Palestinians.
These rights include the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, and as East Jerusalem as the capital, in line with international law principles, international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
He called on all world's countries to follow suit and contribute to ending Palestinians' continued suffering, and consolidating justice, peace and stability in the region. (end)
mjb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment