Western Countries Decry Iranian Threats To Target Overseas Dissidents

2025-07-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 31 (KUNA) -- The United States and 13 other Western countries condemned on Thursday the growing number of state threats from Iranian intelligence services to target opponents of Iran in their respective territories.
In a joint statement, the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden said, "We are united in our opposition to the attempts of Iranian intelligence services to kill, kidnap, and harass people in Europe and North America in clear violation of our sovereignty."
"These services are increasingly collaborating with international criminal organizations to target journalists, dissidents, Jewish citizens, and current and former officials in Europe and North America.
"This is unacceptable," the statement stressed.
"We consider these types of attacks, regardless of the target, as violations of our sovereignty.
"We are committed to working together to prevent these actions from happening and we call on the Iranian authorities to immediately put an end to such illegal activities in our respective territories," it added. (end)
