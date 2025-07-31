Hilco Real Estate Sales Sets Bid Deadline For Prime Buzzards Bay Development Site In Wareham, MA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With 400 feet of exclusive shoreline on Buzzards Bay, this waterfront property benefits from direct access to the Cape Cod Canal. In addition to the approved layout plans for seven luxury houses, the sale includes designs for a deep-water dock, offering access to boating, fishing and open-water recreation. The development is shovel-ready with utilities already in place, allowing an investor or developer to come in and begin construction without the usual costs and delays associated with a typical real estate cycle. While the current on-site residence operates as a short-term rental, the best use for the property may be redevelopment.

Historically referred to as the "Gateway to Cape Cod," Wareham offers the benefits of coastal living without the congestion of peak-season traffic further east. The town is quickly becoming one of the most attractive real estate markets on the South Coast for investors looking to get ahead of the Cape Cod curve. Just over an hour from Boston and Providence, the town offers the kind of coastal charm today's buyers crave without the premium prices or seasonal gridlock of the Cape. The population has grown steadily over the past decade, with a current median age of 53 , reflecting strong appeal to both retirees and move-up buyers seeking lifestyle-driven living. More than 80% of households are owner-occupied , and the town continues to draw interest from Boston-area residents looking for second homes or year-round escapes.

"This is truly a turnkey development opportunity," said Jeff Hubbard, senior managing director at Hilco Real Estate Sales. "It's incredibly rare to find a site of this scale that's fully entitled, with utilities in place and ready for immediate construction. Buyers can step in and avoid years of permitting and infrastructure work. It's as close to shovel ready as it gets in a waterfront setting."

"This sale presents a unique alignment of timing and location," added Christian Koulichkov, managing director at Hilco Real Estate Sales. "With demand for waterfront homes at an all-time high, especially for legacy properties that can serve multiple generations, this project is well-poised to capitalize on that momentum. Developers can deliver high-end product in a market that's starving for inventory."

The sale is subject to court approval of the State of Rhode Island, Case No. PC-2024-05846 I In re: EDWARD LANNI, LOUIS CALCAGNI V. RESI LLC, CLE HOLDINGS LLC, HUS GROUP INC., PREMIER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, and CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON. Bids must be received no later than September 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (ET) , using the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) available on Hilco Real Estate Sale's website . For further information, please contact Christian Koulichkov at (617) 335-3940 | [email protected] or Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 561-8737 | [email protected] .

For information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales or call (855) 755-2300.

