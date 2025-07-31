Response Plus Holding Reports Dh248 Million Revenue In H1

Response Plus Holding PJSC, the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has achieved revenue of Dh248.06 million in the first six months of 2025, a growth of 18% compared to Dh209.88 million recorded in the same period last year.

Announcing the company's interim financial results for the first half of 2025, RPM registered net profit of Dh20.32 million, while total assets touched Dh404.32 million, up from Dh387.44 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting continued balance sheet strength and sustained investment momentum. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the period was Dh0.10.

As part of its commitment to deliver shareholder value, the Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend distribution of Dh18 million to the shareholders.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding, said:“The first half of 2025 reflects our strategic agility and continued investment in excellence. From expanding into new geographies to launching the first-of-its-kind services in the region, we are driving impactful growth while prioritizing operational efficiencies. With a strong foundation and forward-looking initiatives, we are well-positioned to deliver greater value to our clients, partners, and shareholders.”

RPM delivered strategic milestones during the first half of 2025, reinforcing its leadership in regional and global emergency medical care. The company expanded its aviation emergency operations to The Bahamas, demonstrating its capabilities to scale internationally while enhancing its disaster and air evacuation readiness.

During the Hajj season, the company deployed 350 medical professionals and 125 ambulances in 18 clinics across nine stations of Saudi Arabia Railways to support millions of pilgrims visiting the Holy sites. RPM also signed a MoU with Falcon Aviation to operate the UAE's first air ambulance service, a landmark step in enhancing the country's emergency response infrastructure.

RPM currently operates over 420 medical sites through key subsidiaries including Prometheus Medical, Occumed Clinic, Health Tech Training Centre, and Medical Manpower Supply. With operations spanning the UAE, KSA, Oman, India, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway, RPM remains firmly committed to redefining the future of pre-hospital emergency medical services.