Zscaler Signal 31/07: Will Ascending Support Levels Hold?
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between 280.00 (the intra-day low before a minor drift higher) and 293.63 (the last intra-day high that touched the upper descending resistance level of its bearish price channel).Market Index Analysis
- Zscaler (ZS) is a member of the NASDAQ 100. This index is at or near record highs, but without volume confirmation. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence.
- The ZS D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action challenging its 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a descending trendline since June. The average trading volumes during selloffs are higher than during rallies. ZS corrected as the NASDAQ 100 rallied to fresh highs, a significant bearish development.
- ZS Entry Level: Between 280.00 and 293.63 ZS Take Profit: Between 217.10 and 227.69 ZS Stop Loss: Between 301.85 and 318.46 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.88
