ETH/USD Monthly Forecast: August 2025 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The gains in ETH/USD accomplished the past two and half weeks have been astounding. Ethereum began trading in July around the 2,300.00 ratio, on the 8th of July ETH/USD had gained but in a very polite fashion as it dabbled with the 2,600.00 level. That is not a bad gain for any asset. However, as of this writing Ethereum is around 3,775.00 with lightning quick price action.On the 15th of July ETH/USD was around the 2,900.00 level when a buying surge began to be seen and by the 17th, Ethereum was challenging the 3,700.00 ratio. It is important to point out that in early December and into mid-December of 2024, ETH/USD was trading above 4,000.00. And on the 7th of April Ethereum was back to 1,400.00 approximately and Speculatively AttractiveEthereum clearly continues to deliver a bang for the dollar via wagers on speculative direction. ETH/USD reached a high of about 3,950.00 just a couple of days ago. Since Monday's high ETH/USD has essentially gone sideways and is straddling the 3,700.00 to 3,800.00 vicinity. Speculators who want to wager on Ethereum cannot be blamed, but they need to understand the price velocity and dangers that lurk if things go wrong.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money As for the reason that Ethereum has rocketed higher in the past few weeks, there is talk about a surge in the DeFi sector once again for cryptocurrencies. Ethereum as a backbone of the cryptocurrency world within exchanges and as component of other digital assets infrastructure is important. However, while influencers hail the surge higher in price, it is good to remember we have been here before only to watch ETH/USD collapse of the 4,000.00 Level Again in ETH/USDAs the month of August gets ready to start and having witnessed ETH/USD gain substantially in July, traders who are bullish will certainly look upon 4,000.00 as a target. This may be completely legitimate, but for day traders timeframes will be very important.
- The 3,700.00 price level has worked well as support the past few days, but technical level perspectives can change quickly with cryptocurrencies. Ethereum has delivered a significant amount of gains for speculators the past few weeks. For those brave enough to seek higher values, very solid risk management will be needed to guard against the potential of downturns. Selling in ETH/USD could certainly be fueled by the prospect of profit taking if support levels begin to look vulnerable. A fall to 3,5000 would likely cause some worry among those holding Ethereum and not married to its cause. A fall below 3,300.00 may be a sign that folks are getting out and will seek another opportunity to buy at lower values. Again, risk taking tactics are always crucial in ETH/USD.
