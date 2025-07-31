Squamish Canyon Now Open To Welcome Guests Into The Heart Of The Rainforest

A stunning new boardwalk experience invites guests to explore the rainforest, river, and canyon like never before

SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A major new attraction is now open in British Columbia's Sea-to-Sky corridor. Squamish Canyon is a 1.5-kilometre elevated boardwalk that offers a striking new way to explore the coastal rainforest, cutting through canyon cliffs and tracing the Mamquam River toward the base of Mamquam Falls.Built by Ridge North America, the team behind other high-profile tourism projects; Squamish Canyon brings together environmental storytelling, impressive infrastructure, and immersive forest design. Visitors will experience towering trees, dramatic geology, and interpretive features that highlight the ecological and cultural significance of the area.“I wanted to inspire people and also create awareness of how to do it safely and with respect for the incredible lands and waters we have here,” said the Founder and Designer of Squamish Canyon.“Basically, I wanted to build the coolest tree fort ever in the canyons and forest behind my house.”The experience ends at the Forest Lounge, a gathering space surrounded by trees. It features a café, local artisan retail, a forest-themed play area for children, and plenty of quiet spots to relax or reflect.“There is a children's book I love called What Do You Do With an Idea?, and it talks about the power of an idea and finding your inner strength and pushing on no matter what anyone says. For me, this was an all-on-the-line idea and it's unreal to see it so close to completion. It is a work of art that will allow people to experience the art of nature.”CEO of Ridge North America, Paul Deutsch called the project“a bold addition to the Sea-to-Sky visitor experience.”“Squamish Canyon reflects the kind of projects we're proud to bring to life-those that merge meaningful design with sustainability and lasting community value,” said Deutsch.“It's a world-class experience rooted in the local landscape.”For more information or to plan your visit, go to .For media inquiries, please contact:Kasandra MartellMarketing Manager...250-864-9691Noelle AuneNoelle Aune Communications, PR for Squamish Canyon...403-861-1982About Ridge North AmericaRidge North America is an adventure-focused company that develops and operates tourism destinations rooted in place, purpose, and experience. From mountaintop walkways to riverside retreats, Ridge is committed to helping guests Play, Stay, and Live in the wild spaces of Western Canada.

Noelle Aune

Noelle Aune Communications

+1 403-861-1982

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.