German Mountaineer Dies In Fall Near Zermatt
-
Deutsch
de
Deutscher Bergsteiger stirbt bei Sturz am Riffelhorn im Wallis
Original
Read more: Deutscher Bergsteiger stirbt bei Sturz am Riffelhorn im Walli
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The incident took place on July 18. It took almost two weeks to identify the victim, the Valais cantonal police announced on Thursday in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The climber who died in the accident was on the descent from the Riffelhorn via the Gagenhaupt, an elevation that forms the north-western spur of the Riffelhorn. He was with another climber at around 1 pm on the day of the accident.More More Fatal Swiss ski touring accidents reach five-year peak
This content was published on Mar 27, 2025 The 28 fatal accidents on Swiss ski tours last winter was the highest number of deaths in five years.Read more: Fatal Swiss ski touring accidents reach five-year pea
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment