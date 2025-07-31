Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Mountaineer Dies In Fall Near Zermatt

2025-07-31 02:09:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A 55-year-old mountaineer from Germany has fallen to his death on the Riffelhorn south of Zermatt. The fatal fall occurred at an altitude of 2,500 metres for reasons as yet unexplained. This content was published on July 31, 2025 - 11:26 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Deutscher Bergsteiger stirbt bei Sturz am Riffelhorn im Wallis Original Read more: Deutscher Bergsteiger stirbt bei Sturz am Riffelhorn im Walli

The incident took place on July 18. It took almost two weeks to identify the victim, the Valais cantonal police announced on Thursday in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The climber who died in the accident was on the descent from the Riffelhorn via the Gagenhaupt, an elevation that forms the north-western spur of the Riffelhorn. He was with another climber at around 1 pm on the day of the accident.

