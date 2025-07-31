Giant Swiss Flag Torn By The Wind At The Foot Of Mountain
On Thursday morning, a large number of volunteers took part in the unfurling of the flag, which measures 80 metres by 80 metres and weighs 700 kg, in a meadow in Schwägalp, northeastern Switzerland. The people in charge of the Säntis cable car had decided not to unfurl the flag on the north face of the mountain this year because of the weather forecast.
As soon as it was unfurled, the flag was torn by a gust of wind, a Keystone-SDA reporter said on site. Officials then attempted to mend the vertical crack, which almost tore off part of the flag.More More The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilient
This content was published on Jul 26, 2025 It's hardly the most stirring national anthem, and few know it by heart, but the Swiss Psalm has survived all attempts at replacement.Read more: The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilien
