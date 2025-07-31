Giant Swiss Flag Torn By The Wind At The Foot Of Mountain

Français fr Drapeau suisse géant déchiré par le vent au pied du Säntis Original Read more: Drapeau suisse géant déchiré par le vent au pied du Sänti

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A giant Swiss flag, which is normally unfurled on the north face of the Säntis every August 1 for the National Day celebrations, tore as it was rolled out on a grassy slope at the foot of the mountain. This year, the site had been chosen due to unfavourable weather conditions. This content was published on July 31, 2025 - 14:04 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Thursday morning, a large number of volunteers took part in the unfurling of the flag, which measures 80 metres by 80 metres and weighs 700 kg, in a meadow in Schwägalp, northeastern Switzerland. The people in charge of the Säntis cable car had decided not to unfurl the flag on the north face of the mountain this year because of the weather forecast.

As soon as it was unfurled, the flag was torn by a gust of wind, a Keystone-SDA reporter said on site. Officials then attempted to mend the vertical crack, which almost tore off part of the flag.

More More The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilient

This content was published on Jul 26, 2025 It's hardly the most stirring national anthem, and few know it by heart, but the Swiss Psalm has survived all attempts at replacement.

Read more: The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilien